Rootstock Cider & Spirits Launches In Texas

Williamson, NY – Rootstock Cider & Spirits, a farmstead cidery and craft distiller in western New York, has introduced its hard ciders and spirits to the Texas market through distributor Favorite Brands. Rootstock kicked off its expansion into Texas by capturing the top award for cider at the 2021 TEXSOM International Awards.

Rootstock makes its premium ciders and craft spirits from fruit grown on the DeFisher family’s farms in Wayne County – New York’s apple country near the shores of Lake Ontario. Rootstock Ciderworks was the first post-Prohibition cidery in the region, and over the years it has grown into a leading, award-winning producer of premium hard ciders. The DeFisher family also makes award-winning craft spirits, including brandies, vodkas and cordials, from their farms under the Rootstock Spirits label, which was founded in 2011 as Apple Country Spirits.

“We’re fifth-generation farmers, and we take great pride in the fruit we grow and in the fact that we are a true craft beverage maker,” said owner David DeFisher. “Our farm in a premier growing region makes us unique and gives us the finest quality ingredients for premium ciders and spirits. We’re looking forward to expanding into Texas.”

“We are so excited to bring Rootstock into our family,” said Lauren LaMantia, beer manager for Favorite Brands. “Not many people know this, but our family actually was in the farming and produce business for many years. As a family business, we understand the importance of upholding the values and integrity of our supplier partners and their brands. Rootstock has an impeccable reputation, and we can’t wait to work with them.”

Rootstock makes a range of hard ciders from carefully grown apples, including heirlooms and heritage varieties, that express the true flavors of the orchards, which are located in a distinctive microclimate ideal for premium fruit. The Rootstock 2020 Ruby Mac Hard Cider captured the coveted Judges’ Selection Medal Class at TEXSOM this year, providing a strong debut in Texas. In addition to the Ruby Mac, Rootstock Ciders available in Texas will include Hopped, Belgian, Rosé, Dry and Original.

With Rootstock Spirits, David DeFisher is proud of crafting “tree to taste” spirits that bring out the full notes of the fruit. Using a Vendome copper still and Old-World techniques that balance the craft and science of distilling, Rootstock makes a variety of spirits, including 5-Year Barrel-Aged Applejack, Apple Brandy, neutral Original Vodka, Peach Vodka, Blueberry Vodka and Raspberry Vodka. All Rootstock spirits are gluten-free and OU Kosher certified.

Rootstock Cider & Spirits is based in Williamson, New York, and is owned by the DeFisher family.

For More Information:

https://www.rootstockciderworks.com/