Seagram’s 7 American Blended Whiskey And Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Team Up To Show Support For Small Businesses With New Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y. — In time for National Dive Bar Day this summer, Seagram’s 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is raising a glass to small businesses, including dive bars, across the country by teaming up with actor and comedian, Iliza Shlesinger, to launch the brand’s new “Keep the Dive Alive” campaign. As part of the platform, Seagram’s 7 will release a series of tongue-in-cheek ‘training materials’ featuring Iliza that support the reopening of small businesses, including local dive bars, that bring moments of cohesion and celebration to our communities.

The video element of the brand’s “Keep the Dive Alive” campaign will be released on the Seagram’s 7 Instagram (@Seagrams7) and cover everything from reminding patrons how to order a 7&7 cocktail, to suggesting what to do with the sweatpants we’ve been wearing all year, to sharing tips on how to ultimately be better patrons. Ahead of the full series of videos launching on July 7 in celebration of National Dive Bar Day, Seagram’s 7 is releasing a teaser video today to help give consumers a preview of what’s to come.

“Dive bars have been at the center of our brand history, and it’s important to us that we find ways to give back to small businesses alike. #KeepTheDiveAlive can enable these local businesses to continue on as staples in their communities, where those who chose to can grab a drink and stay connected,” said Gustavo Salguero, Senior Brand Manager, Irish & North American Whiskies. “Seagram’s 7 first founded National Dive Bar Day on July 7th, back in 2017 with the mission to protect the existence of local dive bars. We hope this year’s campaign will provide some additional relief to help these local establishments recover from the past year while encouraging residents 21 and older to stop by and check out a dive of their choice near them.”

To help support these small businesses, which include dive bars that have been impacted in the last year, starting today until July 24, for every share of the “Keep the Dive Alive” content from the brand’s Instagram and Facebook, Seagram’s 7 will donate $7 (up to $77,000) to Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting small businesses. As part of the partnership, Main Street Alliance will be awarding up to 22 grants each in the amount of $3,500 to help local businesses.

“I couldn’t be more excited to team with Seagram’s 7 on their new ‘Keep the Dive Alive’ campaign,” said Iliza Shlesinger, Seagram’s 7 Brand Partner and Comedian. “I did some of my first stand up gigs at dive bars so I loved to see that they as a brand were so committed to helping make a difference to save these places. I was so inspired by their cause that I’ve donated an additional $7,000 to go towards the Main Street Alliance grant fund.”

To help Seagram’s 7 show support for small businesses, including local dive bars, adults 21 and older can share the brand’s “Keep the Dive Alive” content on Instagram with the hashtag #KeepTheDiveAlive, or simply head to their favorite neighborhood bar.

Seagram’s 7 is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. The whiskey shares a storied past with dive bars, as both have been an integral part of American drinking culture.

No matter how you choose to support your local small businesses and dive bars and celebrate National Dive Bar Day on July 7 Seagram’s 7 reminds you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT ILIZA SHLESINGER

Iliza Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian and multihyphenate actor-writer-producer-author, selling out theatres around the globe with a devoted fanbase who create their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Visit iliza.com for more information.

ABOUT SEAGRAM’S 7

Seagram’s 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram’s 7 has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram’s 7 is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram’s 7 encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT THE MAIN STREET ALLIANCE

The Main Street Alliance (MSA) is a national network of small business coalitions working to build a new voice for small businesses on important public policy issues. Main Street Alliance members are working throughout the country to build policies that work for business owners, their employees, and the communities they serve.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

