Shannon Mustipher, Cocktail Book Author And Spirits Educator, Releases Her First Bottled Cocktail With LiveWire Cocktail Co.

Ventura, Calif – LiveWire Cocktail Co. is pleased to announce the release of its second bottled cocktail and the first with Shannon Mustipher, author of “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails.” Inspired by a drink in her book, Holy Tyger is what Shannon describes as a “beach drink,” a whiskey sour riff with notes of lemongrass, made with Straight Bourbon, Rockey’s Liqueur, Coconut, Lime, and Jamaican #1 Bitters. The 375ml bottle will be available in CA and NY for an MSRP of $24.99, and online at livewiredrinks.com.

“One of my favorite things about NYC’s drinking culture is the ‘nutcracker’ – and the enterprising individuals that have turned selling them into a lucrative side hustle,” says Shannon Mustipher. “The Holy Tyger is perfect for a park or beach hang – think of it as my elevated answer to the nutcracker – easy to drink, straight up or on the rocks.”

Mustipher is also LiveWire’s first East Coast bartender collaborator. More than simply one to put liquid in a glass and call it a cocktail, her approach is based on taxonomy as a way to both dig deeper into her own knowledge, while using that understanding to then push boundaries and explore. Education sews a thread through a lot of her current work, including working with brands to help consumers grow their understanding of different spirits and drinks.

The bottle label art, by Baltimore artist Nolen Strals, is made up of bold lines with subtle color blocking and an edge of something suggestively dangerous. Featuring Japanese imagery in the traditional American tattoo style, the Holy Tyger bottle harkens back to late 70s Americana style: saturated, pulpy, and effortlessly cool.

Created in Los Angeles and produced in Ventura, CA, LiveWire Drinks was founded in March 2020 by renowned LA bartender Aaron Polsky, who lives and breathes rock ‘n’ roll and the art of drink making. He works with the world’s best bartenders to create exceptional canned cocktails using the best ingredients. Prior releases include cans of Polsky’s own Heartbreaker and Golden God, Honeydew Collins by Harvard and Stone’s Joey Bernardo, Rocket Queen by Westward Whiskey’s Erin Hayes, and LiveWire’s first bottle release Alley Cat Old Fashioned by Chris Patino.

About Shannon Mustipher

Shannon Mustipher is a cocktail consultant, spirits educator, and the author of “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails” (Rizzoli/Universe). After launching a Caribbean rum focused bar at Gladys Caribbean in 2014, she went on to found Women Who Tiki, a tropical cocktail-centric pop up that gathers a team of women bartenders to share their talents and collaborate on creating a one-night-only experience.

In 2020, Shannon’s work garnered a number of accolades: she was awarded the Tales of the Cocktail Pioneer Award, and inducted into the Dame Hall of Fame. “Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails” won the IACP Best Book in Beer, Wine and Spirits.

Shannon’s writing, cocktail recipes, and opinions have been featured in a number of publications, including Vinepair, Saveur, Imbibe, GQ.com, and Liquor.com. She currently resides in Brooklyn, NY, and enjoys traveling, cooking, and collecting “too many books.”

About LiveWire Cocktail Co.

Created by renowned LA bartender Aaron Polsky, LiveWire Cocktail Co. is all about the bartenders, putting the creators of these delicious drinks front and center by making their involvement more than just a recipe, but also the image of the brand and the benefactors of their sales. If bartenders are the new rock stars, then LiveWire is a new record label. Polsky is working with the world’s best bartenders to create exceptional canned cocktails using the best ingredients. Visit LiveWire at LiveWireDrinks.com and follow on IG at @livewiredrinks. Read more about the brand at New York Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine, The Daily Beast, Punch, Wine Enthusiast, KCRW, Eater, Golden State, Alcohol Professor, and Guilty Eats.

For More Information:

https://www.livewiredrinks.com/