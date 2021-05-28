Shetland Distillery Launches Space-Themed Countdown Gin

Shetland Reel is pleased to announce the launch of Countdown Gin, a tantalising new collaboration with Shetland Space Centre. The launch brings together two dynamic and ambitious enterprises, both of which operate from the island of Unst, Britain’s most northerly inhabited island.

The gin marks the official countdown to the UK’s first ever vertical satellite launch, which is set to take place in Unst in 2022. The proposed launch site is just a few miles from Shetland Distillery, so it’s fitting that these two brands have come together to create a celebratory spirit.

Countdown Gin is the distillery’s Original Gin packed with more juniper, more spice and more citrus.

Commenting on the new gin and the collaboration, Director of Shetland Reel Debbie Strang said: “If you like our Original Gin, you’ll love this. It’s packed with more of everything that makes our original so great, including the locally harvested botanical apple mint. Fans of our previous festive gin Holly Days will enjoy this as it’s a very similar distillation.

“It’s a very exciting time for us here at Shetland Reel. Not only is the distillery reopening to the public after a challenging 2020, but we’re also looking forward to welcoming a whole new industry to the islands in the form of the Shetland Space Centre.

“Having Europe’s premiere spaceport facilitating small satellite launch facilities right here on our doorstep is a massive coup for Shetland, hopefully bringing in lots of jobs and boosting the local economy. Our new Countdown Gin is a way of marking the start of the project and giving the people of Shetland, who have always supported us, a delicious new gin to enjoy ahead of the first satellite launch next year.”

Scott Hammond, Shetland Space Centre Operations Director, said: “The establishment of the Shetland Space Centre in Unst will create many opportunities for businesses throughout Shetland, from local engineering companies becoming involved to support launch activities or a local B&B owner welcoming interested visitors. We are delighted about the release of Countdown Gin and I for one will definitely be marking the occasion with a celebratory G&T.”

Countdown Gin (£30/700ml) is available to buy from the Shetland Reel website, as well as shops and supermarkets across Shetland. You can also pick up a bottle from the Unst distillery when it reopens to the public on 1st June.

For More Information:

https://www.shetlandreel.com/collections/limited-edition/products/countdown-gin