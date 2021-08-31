Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Announces Year-Long Partnership With Country Music Stars Maddie & Tae

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey announced a year-long partnership with country artists Maddie & Tae.

In celebration of the exciting new partnership, Skrewball and Maddie & Tae have teamed up to give away the weekend of a lifetime with the “Ultimate Nashville Getaway Weekend” national sweepstakes. From September 1 to November 30, fans can visit skrewballwhiskey.com/MaddieTae to register for a chance to bring three friends on a delightful holiday to the one and only Music City, where they’ll catch Maddie & Tae live in concert and score a guitar personally autographed by the “Woman You Got” singers.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Maddie & Tae. The duo truly embodies the individuality and boldness we strive to encourage as a brand” said Steven and Brittany Yeng, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey founders. Maddie & Tae couldn’t agree more, adding, “We love that Skrewball represents all the outcasts and black sheep because we have felt that so many times in our lives. Being different is something to celebrate, especially with a shot of Skrewball!”

Fans can catch Maddie & Tae on tour now including The Weekends Tour with Brett Young beginning Sep. 16. For more dates and information, visit MaddieandTae.com.

