Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Becomes ‘Official Whiskey Of The Buffalo Bills’

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, is now the Official Whiskey of the Buffalo Bills. Skrewball branded bars will open inside the Pepsi Club and Toyota Club at Highmark Stadium this season.

“Skrewball is a great product with a great story and has quickly become a staple at tailgates and games across the United States,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of business development. “We’re proud to welcome Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey as the Official Whiskey of the Buffalo Bills.”

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey was created by husband-and-wife duo, Steven and Brittany Yeng. Steve is a Cambodian refugee and polio survivor, who created a peanut butter cocktail while bartending at his bars in California. He partnered with his wife, a chemist and lawyer, to develop Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and is now widely distributing both nationally and internationally. Fans at Highmark Stadium this season will see Skrewball signage and have an opportunity to enjoy the product while cheering on the Bills. Specially branded bars in the Toyota Club and Pepsi Club will serve uniquely created cocktails that feature the popular flavored whiskey.

“We’re excited to become the Official Whiskey of the Buffalo Bills. They have an extremely loyal fan base and a deep history as a franchise,” said Steven and Brittany Yeng, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey founders. “We look forward to working with the organization and can’t wait for an exciting upcoming season.”

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey is the original peanut butter flavored whiskey. Bottled in California, it can be enjoyed as a shot, on the rocks or in a variety of delicious, premium craft cocktails. Recently expanding internationally into both Canada and the Caribbean, consumers can now indulge in this boozy peanut butter deliciousness in the U.S. and beyond. It was developed by a husband-and-wife duo, perfecting the peanut butter flavor, which is unmatched in the spirits industry. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has already won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The product is 70 proof and made with premium ingredients.

About Pegula Sports & Entertainment

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, capabilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the Pegula family’s interest. PSE’s mission is to achieve long term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and placing fans first in all that we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences.

https://www.skrewballwhiskey.com/