Smoke Lab Vodka Strengthens Its Commitment To Changing Lifestyle In Simple, Ground-Breaking Ways This Earth Day

Fairfield, CT– SMOKE LAB is India’s NV Group’s experimental lifestyle brand platform that marries the traditional DNA of the NV Group with the innovative global edge of the future it’s headed towards. It is a homegrown platform for the conscious consumer that grew out of NV Group CEO and SMOKE LAB Founder, Varun Jain’s, burgeoning philosophy to “Live Responsibly, within the means of our planet!” SMOKE LAB, maker of SMOKE LAB Vodka, has been experimenting with its resources, actively pursuing an aggressive, environmental and civic-minded approach to producing its vodkas and other life-style endeavors.

The dream of living a conscious lifestyle that serves to protect and sustain an already fragile ecosystem drives the guiding spirit of SMOKE LAB’s mission. As a result, the company’s specialized brands, including SMOKE LAB Vodka, help Smoke Lab define a voice of their own and showcase their progressive practices for the environment with an aesthetic vision for a modern, sustainable future. SMOKE LAB Founder & CEO, Varun Jain comments, “It is important for brands to create a substantial identity of their own that is oriented around the ethic of living responsibly as its primary commitment. Consumers are no longer just looking for a liquid to drink but a lifestyle to live through their beverage choices.”

SMOKE LAB’s commitment to refining production in their plants continues to evolve and improve. The company produces its own energy with sustainable resources, achieving a zero carbon footprint and zero waste facility at their Rajpura plant. Steam generated from its plants is utilized to produce energy for production work, converting steam to water and back again to the energy plant for creating steam. This cycle ensures the water is always reused and never wasted. Jain continues, “Our zero discharge manufacturing facility in Rajpura highlights our commitment to sustainability and effective eco-friendly models of production. These practices form the core set of principles around which our vision for SMOKE LAB is organized.”

SMOKE LAB Vodka production utilizes a modern sparkle filtration for a soft, clean and smooth finish. Before filtration, the spirit is diluted down to 40% ABV with de-mineralized, pure Himalayan natural spring water, after extra polishing, a sparkle filter is used with a small amount of silver applied to the final carbon filter to remove any extra impurities. The liquid produced through the filtration process is exceptionally clean and emphasizes the characteristics of basmati rice grain over other vodka distillates including potato, wheat and corn. Jain adds, “Whether consumers are looking for a responsibly produced, ultra-pure spirit or a mixture of adventurous flavors, SMOKE LAB has prepared the most inventive and eco-friendly map to realizing the conscious, essential spirit.

The company’s commitment to responsibility and sustainability also extends to the local community, ensuring a thriving and sustainable ecosystem. SMOKE LAB sources all ingredients from within India and supports the sustainable farming the and sourcing of basmati rice, water, spices and packaging materials.

Jain concluded, “Our eco-friendly practices are not operated in a vacuum but meant to work towards involving the collaboration of local farmers, artisans and workers to encourage new ways in which environmentally safe practices of consumption can be supported. These initiatives cannot take root unless the brand is involved at all stages in a direct manner. The result is significant: The SMOKE LAB experience is bringing about the quiet change in conscious, everyday lifestyle that consumers have been waiting to embrace for years.”

SMOKE LAB Vodka, now available in the U.S., is aggressively working to build its brand on the global stage with plans to introduce a full portfolio of premium quality spirits, each produced with the finest ingredients in the company’s state-of-the-art zero carbon distilleries.

About SMOKE LAB

SMOKE LAB, established in 2020 by Varun Jain and headquartered in New Delhi, India, is where the eccentric and innovative minds come together to create the premium experience of SMOKE. SMOKE LAB includes products of the SMOKE brand namely, the SMOKE Vodka, SMOKE Wear, SMOKE Water and SMOKE Sanitizer. SMOKE LAB is owned by the NV Group.

