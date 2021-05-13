Solento Organic Tequila Announces Distribution Partnership With Regal Wine Imports

Encinitas, Calif. – Solento Organic Tequila, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Regal Wine Imports, the premier importer and wholesale distributor of fine wines, craft beers and spirits in New Jersey.

Solento’s further expansion announcement comes on the heels of the tequila’s successful debut across New York, California, Colorado, and Hawaii earlier this year. In partnering with Regal Wine Imports, Solento Organic Tequila is significantly expanding the brand’s national footprint to the highly engaged New Jersey market in preparation for additional expansion later this year.

“We have partnered with Regal Wine Imports because of their extensive market expertise in New Jersey and across the Northeast Corridor. This partnership will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their existing connections to ensure New Jersey locals will be able to find Solento in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers,” commented Taylor Steele, Founder & CEO of Solento Organic Tequila.

Providing an effortlessly smooth sipping tequila in a stunningly-designed luxe and minimalist bottle, Solento is ideal for enjoying life at a leisurely pace and for creating space for conversations that elevate and inspire. The bright tequila is meant to be enjoyed slowly and offers three unique expressions – each made from agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for 7 years:

Blanco ($62) – Flawlessly clear with a smooth and silky mouthfeel subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla.

Reposado ($66) – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth.

Añejo ($72) – Aged in American oak barrels for eighteen months, smooth notes of buttery maple, toasted hazelnuts and hints of oak form a bold flavor profile.

Solento is available in stores across the country and online.

About Solento

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range made in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco. Founded in 2019 by filmmaker and surfer, Taylor Steele, Solento (or “slow sun” in Spanish) is a sippable mindset that invites space for conversations that elevate and inspire. Three expressions – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo – are crafted from certified organic agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for seven years.

About Regal Wine Imports

Founded in 1980, Regal Wine Imports is a national importer and wholesale distributor of fine wines, craft beers and spirits. Headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey, with offices in New York and Delaware, Regal has direct distribution in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Owned by childhood friends and Co-Founders Charlie Trivinia and Dan Bada, Regal Wine Imports is proud to represent quality producers of wines, beers and spirits from around the world.

For More Information:

https://solentotequila.com