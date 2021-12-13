Soley Beverage Launches Distilled Spirits Activation Agency Nova Collective

Soley, leading “juicing with alcohol” brand, recently launched Nova Collective, a distilled spirits activation agency, focusing on the Texas market.

Four synergistically aligned, non-competing distilled spirits brands will share a dedicated sales force for both on- and off-premise activations.

“We are excited about the opportunity to share resources amongst like-minded entrepreneurs, propelling forward strategic and collective efforts. Strength comes in numbers and as a collective, we can use a portfolio approach to many small brand challenges.” said Chris Hofbauer, founder of Soley Beverage.

A collective of best-in-class in their respective categories, the four brands are:

About Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur

Barrow’s Intense ginger liqueur is handcrafted in Brooklyn, NY using a cold-press process and more than 200lbs of fresh ginger per batch, resulting in a bold and highly aromatic liqueur bursting with the distinctive flavor of spicy ginger. Excellent neat or over ice, its balanced sweetness and concentrated, natural flavor add the perfect amount of intensity to a variety of cocktails. Certified Kosher and Gluten-Free. Alcohol by Volume: 22%. Distributed in 42 States.

About WildGins

WildGins, makers of WildJune Western Style and WildBark West Texas Dry Gin, use hand-foraged West Texas Junipers in the World’s First Single-Origin Gins. These wild crafted gins are distilled in Houston and feature West Texas Red Berry and Alligator Junipers from the Davis Mountains, creating a uniquely Texas gin experience.

About Zuzi

Zuzi Spiked Cold Brew is an Austin based beverage brand that combines the best of both worlds, coffee and spirits, creating a product line of coffee drinks to match the palate of coffee lovers. The three current flavors are Black, Latte and the Original Carajillo. Zuzi offers versatility as the products can be used either by themselves or as a base for other cocktails.

About Soley

Soley is “Juicing with a Little Kick”: Freshly pressed fruit with 12% of alcohol distilled from sugar cane, no nasties added. Soley replaces the hand-muddling of fruit, is awesome for convenient home-cocktailing with fresher, better ingredients and makes the bartender’s life easier when using actual pressed fruit for cocktail creation. Current flavors include Coco, Blueberry and Mango Passion.

For More Information:

http://www.nova-collective.com