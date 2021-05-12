Tanteo Tequila Launches Flavored Margarita Salts

NEW YORK – Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its cooperative of agave farmers, announces the launch of Jalapeño, Chipotle, Habanero and Citrus flavored salts that will be included with 750ml bottles of their Jalapeño, Chipotle, Habanero and Blanco expressions. Tanteo Tequilas are made from fair trade, 100% Blue Weber agave to help you craft the perfect margarita (traditional or spicy) – these new salts will elevate the game and enhance flavors.

“Margarita salts are a simple addition to your home bar that really take your margarita game up a notch. They’re perfect for the home entertainer looking to impress your company with a standout cocktail,” says Master Blender and CEO, Neil Grosscup.

While the past year has brought unique challenges to Tanteo’s on-premise business, tequila’s rising popularity and Tanteo’s brand health allowed them to outpace the sector. Their off-premise sales grew 95% over the last 12 months, leading to overall company growth. Additionally, the distillery that emphasizes fair labor practices and supporting local woman, has used this time to undergo improvements, including: new maceration tanks and hornos (large brick ovens for cooking agaves), warehouse expansion, as well as further investing in solar energy for a greener and more sustainable future. Learn all about their commitment to sustainability on their website

Tanteo Tequila’s Margarita Salts are available as a free gift with purchase of any 750ml at select retailers nationwide.

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo Tequila is the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary. Tanteo was launched in January 2009 by the Tanteo Spirits Company and is available in bars, restaurants and spirits shops across the United States.

