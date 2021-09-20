Tequila Don Julio Introduces Ultima Reserva Extra-Añejo Tequila In Celebration Of Upcoming 80th Anniversary

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey in 1942 and spent decades perfecting his craft to reach the highest standards of quality that has since become one of Mexico’s most loved tequilas. In celebration of the brand’s upcoming 80th anniversary in 2022, Tequila Don Julio is proud to honor its late founder’s life devoted to tequila making with the introduction of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva, a special 36-month aged luxury Extra-Añejo that preserves Don Julio González’s ultimate legacy – the final agave harvest planted by González and his family in 2006.

As a tribute to Don Julio González’s devotion and craftsmanship, this final agave harvest was set aside for this special distillation. Only 4,000 cases of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva will be released this year, and highly limited quantities of this luxuriously rare liquid will continue to be released each year until it reaches the end of this final agave harvest. The bottle is meticulously adorned with piña-inspired designs – from the etched cap to the faceted base – that will draw admiration from all lucky enough to purchase this exclusive bottle.

“When Don Julio González first embarked on his tequila-making journey, he crafted a special private reserve that was meant to be shared with his close family and friends,” shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. “We are proud to carry on his legacy with the release of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva, an offering that honors 80 years of devotion with a liquid meant to be enjoyed exactly as Don Julio intended – celebrating with those closest to you.”

Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is rested in oak barrels previously used to age bourbon and finished in seasoned Madeira wine casks. The team of experts at Tequila Don Julio implemented a Solera aging method, which combines and matures tequilas of different characteristics, allowing Don Julio González and his family’s final agave harvest to remain at the heart of this rare tequila. The result is an exceptional spirit beautifully golden in color that begins with a nose of toasted oak and caramel, follows with hints of apricot and orange, and finishes with deliciously smooth honeyed agave that is best enjoyed neat.

Available in extremely limited quantities, the first batch of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva will be available in select markets while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $399 and each year’s released batch specially labeled.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Tequila Don Julio will continue honoring Don Julio González’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that created the brand we know and love today. Stay up to date on what’s to come by following @DonJulioTequila on Instagram.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.

https://www.donjulio.com/en-us/