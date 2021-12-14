Torabhaig Distillery To Release A Second Single Malt Scotch Whisky This December

Torabhaig Distillery, the first whisky distillery to be built on the Isle of Skye in 190 years and the second legal distillery ever to operate on the island, will release the second expression from its Legacy Series of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in December 2021.

Following the sold-out success of the first ever expression from Torabhaig Distillery in February this year, Legacy Series 2017, the second expression of Torabhaig single malt will be Allt Gleann – The Legacy Series. Named after the burn (stream) that flows down the side of the distillery in Teangue on the Isle of Skye, this eagerly awaited release will be bottled in small batches at 46%, and drawn from no more than 30 casks.

Allt Gleann will be the second of four expressions to be released under the Torabhaig Legacy Series, each capturing a stage on the journey from inception and youth through to coming of age and full maturity. These initial bottlings represent an opportunity for Torabhaig Distillery to develop its style and character, ahead of Torabhaig Single Malt Whisky 10 year old, due to be released in 2028.

For those who missed out on the first expression, The Legacy Series – Allt Gleann will be released in larger quantities, in four separate batches throughout 2021 and 2022. It will be more readily available through specialist whisky retailers globally, as well as in the visitor centre shop at The Distillery at Torabhaig on the Isle of Skye.

The dynamic team behind Torabhaig has been making whisky since January 2017, blending traditional and contemporary approaches to distilling. Using traditional wooden washbacks for fermentation and classic twin copper stills, Torabhaig Distillery has developed a distinctive signature style described as Well-Tempered Peat, bringing a complexity of flavor and delivering a truly exceptional, balanced character to the whisky. This signature style creates the foundation for Torabhaig’s heritage and legacy to come.

Torabhaig Allt Gleann – The Legacy Series will be available at specialist whisky retailers internationally and in the USA this December 2021 – the first of four batches released throughout 2021 and 2022.

https://www.torabhaig.com/