TX Whiskey Grows TX Experimental Series With New Product Launch

TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon announced the launch of High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon, the second expression in its TX Experimental Series, a line of products rivaling anything TX has created before.

High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon carries a unique mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malt. Each batch of High Rye Bourbon was aged for more than 5 years in American oak 53-gallon barrels. Bottled at a high proof (121.4 proof), High Rye Straight Bourbon gives drinkers the freedom to select their favorite profile by adding or not adding water. Without water the rye spice, stone fruit (apple), and oak aromas are prevalent with plenty of sweetness beneath. If water is added, the rye spice is joined by caramel, brown baking spices, and fig as the dominant aromas.

“Our second experimental release follows our focus on grain and its flavors. This unfiltered High Rye Bourbon (21% rye) release dives into the role of rye as a flavor grain in bourbon, rather than being the sole grain as in the first TX Experimental Series release. While the rye spice shines through, the mellowing character of the corn, and the slight sweet aroma from the malt can be experienced as well,” says Head of Whiskey Science, Ale Ochoa.

Only 1200 bottles of High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon will be available to purchase for $39.99 at Whiskey Ranch through the click & collect program. The limited rye bourbon will only be available in 375ml bottles and limited to two per customer in a 30-day period.

High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon is available starting Friday, June 18.

About TX Whiskey

Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, and now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, TX Whiskey is a premier brand with an artisanal distillery, connecting and inspiring people through whiskey. Located in Fort Worth, TX, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch proudly sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds making it one of the largest whiskey distilleries. With a mission to create innovative whiskeys and extraordinary experiences, the brand launched its first expression TX Blended Whiskey in June 2012, receiving both “Double Gold” and “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As the first distillery to use a proprietary combination of grains, yeast, and barrel toasting, the brand continued to be an industry innovator with the release of TX Straight Bourbon in 2016. The single-farm sourced expression showcases the unique terroir and flavors of North Texas receiving Gold Medal honors twice in 2020 in the “Small Batch – Up to 5 Years” category at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge in England. Additionally, it was awarded a 94 rating in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a Silver Medal at the PR%F Awards. Additional TX Whiskey expressions, including TX Bourbon Port Finish, TX Bourbon Sherry Finish and TX Bourbon Bottled-In-Bond Single Barrel were recently awarded Double Gold and Gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For More Information:

https://www.frdistilling.com/tx-whiskey/