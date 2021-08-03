Varela Hermanos Appoints Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing To Manage U.S. Sales And Marketing For Ron Abuelo Rum

ATLANTA, Ga. — Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with Varela Hermanos, S.A. to represent Ron Abuelo in the U.S. market. Under the new arrangement, Blue Ridge will manage all sales and marketing activities for the Panamanian aged rum brand, effective immediately.

“We are very excited to welcome Ron Abuelo into our growing spirits portfolio,” said Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing’s CEO, Carlos Carreras. “This brand is a game-changer in the rum category, and we look forward to working closely with the team in Panama to accelerate the growth of the brand here in the U.S.”

The highly acclaimed rums of Ron Abuelo are produced by Varela Hermanos, Panama’s oldest distilling family that dates back to 1908, when Don José Varela Blanco established the first sugar mill in Pesé in the recently formed Republic of Panama. Known for their commitment to exceptional quality since the beginning, the family controls 100% of the rum-making process from cane to bottle: they grow and harvest 1,600 hectares of sugar cane, distill their own spirit, age it at their estate and bottle within the community. The results speak for themselves: a collection of award-winning aged rums that are a true expression of their craftsmanship.

“We are thrilled to team up with a company that understands our heritage and shares our vision for the future,” commented Daniel Fábrega, Vice President, Export for Varela Hermanos. “The team at Blue Ridge recognizes the growth potential and distinct market opportunity for Ron Abuelo in the United States—we are confident we have chosen a terrific partner with both the energy and skill to bring our brand vision to life.”

Ron Abuelo is available in more than 20 markets across the U.S., with new markets planned to open over the coming year. Currently, the portfolio consists of eight award-winning aged rums: Añejo, 7 Años, 12 Años, Two Oaks, The Finish Collection (Oloroso, Napoleon, and Tawny), and the highly limited Centuria. Suggested retail prices range from $15 to $120.

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

Founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing represents a diverse portfolio of wine and spirits from around the world. Its portfolio includes emerging and established brands selected for their growth potential. The Blue Ridge team collectively has 250+ years of experience in the industry and a strong presence with established distributor and retailer relationships. The team is committed to fostering quality brand building nationwide.

About Varela Hermanos, S.A.

Varela Hermanos, S.A. is Panama’s premiere producer of distilled spirits with more than 110 years of experience across three generations. Known in more than 40 countries on four continents, the family-owned Varela Hermanos is run by Luis J. Varela, Jr. and is widely respected for their skill in producing finely crafted cane spirits—most notably, the award-winning aged rums of Ron Abuelo. The company also produces Seco Herrerano, the national drink of Panama; Cortez; and other spirits much admired globally and domestically, where the company is responsible for producing 90% of the spirits consumed each year.

About Ron Abuelo Rum

The rums of Ron Abuelo are created by the expert distillers at Varela Hermanos, a family-owned company that dates back to 1908, when Don Jose´ Varela established the first sugar mill in the recently formed Republic of Panama. Each of the rums are masterfully created at La Hacienda San Isidro in the Pesé Valley and are uniquely delicious due to the region’s singular terroir (a rich mixture of volcanic soil and clay with special climate conditions that bless the hacienda) and Ron Abuelo’s most vital resource: its reserve of mature rums dating back more than four decades.

While each reference in the portfolio offers a different experience, all of the rums express the family’s passion to produce the very best in aged rum. The portfolio is composed of two distinct collections, Ron Abuelo’s Classic Range and the adventurous Finish Collection. The Classic Range includes: Añejo, 7 An~os, 12 Años, the highly limited Centuria and Ron Abuelo’s newest rum, Two Oaks. The Finish Collection has three expressions: “Oloroso,” finished in Sherry casks from Spain, “Napoleon,” finished in Cognac casks from France, and “Tawny,” finished in Port casks from Portugal.

For More Information:

https://www.ronabuelopanama.com/en/home