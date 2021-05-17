WhistlePig Donates $100,100.00 To Farm Aid With Proceeds From FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Barrel

WhistlePig Whiskey, #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, is pleased to announce that it has made a donation of $100,100.00 to Farm Aid, a non-profit organization that promotes and works to build a strong, resilient family farm system of agriculture that benefits farmers, eaters, communities and our soil and water. This past weekend, the first ever barrel of 100% grain-to-glass whiskey from the WhistlePig Farm, FarmStock Beyond Bonded, was auctioned off at Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis.

After whiskey fans across the country bid on Barrel No. 0001 of WhistlePig Beyond Bonded FarmStock Rye, the winning bid came in at $39,000.00. To round off the donation to Farm Aid, WhistlePig has generously kicked in an additional $61,100.00 to aptly match the proof the whiskey, 100.1.

The winner will not only receive the first ever two hundred 750ml hand bottled units of FarmStock Beyond Bonded, but also the empty Barrel No. 0001 and a grain-to-glass experience at the WhistlePig Farm & Distillery in Shoreham, Vermont.

FarmStock Beyond Bonded straight rye whiskey is crafted from 100% Remington Rye harvested on the WhistlePig Farm, distilled and proofed with local water, and aged in Vermont Estate Oak casks for 4 years, 8 months and 14 days. It is bottled at 100.1 proof, a hair beyond the 19th century Bottled in Bond requirement of 100 proof.

FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey will make its official debut later this Spring, hitting shelves and sold alongside the rest of WhistlePig’s award-winning portfolio of rye whiskies. Consumers will be able to find their own bottle of Beyond Bonded Rye at select premium liquor stores and online retailers.

With just 40 barrels making up the first ever Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey collection, the offering is one of WhistlePig’s most exclusive to date. While bottles will be sold at premium retailers, bars and restaurants across the US, the inaugural barrel auction at Mecum will be the one and only opportunity to acquire a full barrel of WhistlePig FarmStock Beyond Bonded.

Further information on FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey will be released later this month. In the meantime, fans can find WhistlePig’s current FarmStock Rye expression, a Rye blend with 52% farm-to-glass whiskey released in 2019, by visiting shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world.

About Farm Aid

Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

About Mecum Auctions

Nobody sells more than Mecum. Nobody. The Mecum Auction Company is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for more than 30 years, now offering more than 30,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin.

For More Information:

https://whistlepigwhiskey.com/