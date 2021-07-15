WhistlePig Whiskey Unleashes RoadStock Rye Whiskey

Shoreham, Vt. — WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, has once again broken down the boundaries of what’s possible in the whiskey world. Following the heels of WhistlePig’s award winning FarmStock Rye and Bourbon collection, WhistlePig RoadStock Rye Whiskey was created on the road less traveled and finished in All-American barrels. In collaboration with Jordan Winery and Firestone Walker Brewery, the epic journey of RoadStock began earlier this year at WhistlePig’s 500-acre farm in Shoreham, VT, where WhistlePig commissioned an 18-wheeler ‘Rolling Rickhouse,’ which would make its way on a 6,000-mile barrel finishing journey unlike anything the industry has ever seen.

“WhistlePig’s commitment to elevating great whiskey with unique finishes has been a passion since the very beginning, so when the opportunity arose to try something brand new in the category, we were all in. The barrels, still saturated with the distinctive aromas and flavors of their previous fills, were a game-changing match for what would become RoadStock Rye,” says Megan Ireland, Blender, WhistlePig Whiskey. “In the spirit of innovation, we decided to literally drag them from Vermont to California and back, knowing that the shake, rattle and roll of a cross-country road trip would ensure an incredible finish that could not be achieved any other way. The individual wine and beer finishes are fantastic on their own, but the final finish is pure gold,” adds Ireland.

Upon completion of the RoadStock Rolling Rickhouse, half of the future RoadStock whiskey was transferred into Bordeaux blend casks from Jordan Winery in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley. The whiskey in Bordeaux blend; 78% Cabernet, 12% Merlot, 8% Petit Verdot and 2% Malbec casks would make the full 6000-mile round trip journey providing ample time for the whiskey to steal the nuanced complexity from these incredible casks. Known for elegant European wines, including their classic Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan has been family owned and operated since 1972.

To celebrate this amazing adventure, WhistlePig also created a custom RoadStock Dodge Hellcat, powered by aged WhistlePig Whiskey. WhistlePig’s partners at VP Racing Fuels created a custom fuel blend with aged WhistlePig Whiskey that was track tested at Radford Racing School in Chandler, AZ. To pilot the RoadStock Dodge Hellcat, WhistlePig engaged none other than renowned auto industry personalities Chris Jacobs and Cristy Lee, to accompany the Rolling Rickhouse for last leg of the journey.

“I’ve had some unique experiences in the automotive space over the years, but when WhistlePig called and asked me if I would like to track test and then drive their whiskey powered Hellcat alongside the Rolling Rick House to Paso Robles, I mean, who could say no to that. What an amazing adventure,” says Chris Jacobs.

After weaving along the historic Route 66, the RoadStock Rolling Rick House, tailed by the RoadStock Dodge Hellcat, headed north to one of the largest and most innovative craft breweries in the country, Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles, CA. At Firestone Walker, the balance of the whiskey was transferred into Firestone’s Imperial Stout, Imperial Blonde Ale and Experimental Ale barrels to finish on the long journey back to Vermont.

“Firestone Walker and WhistlePig are kindred spirits when it comes to pushing the envelope of innovation, so having the opportunity to share ideas and work on a project like this is right up our alley,” says Matt Brynildson, Brewmaster, Firestone Walker.

After clocking in over 6,000 miles and a couple of weeks on the road, the RoadStock Rolling Rick House was finally back home at WhistlePig where the distillery team was chomping at the bit to marry these unique finishes and get it into the RoadStock bottles adorned with a custom rubber tire topper that will forever commemorate this epic adventure.

Giving consumers across the country a chance to experience the unique offering firsthand, WhistlePig’s RoadStock Dodge Hellcat will continue its journey making stops in key markets throughout the rest of the summer and into the Fall. Consumers will be able to experience the brand at exclusive sampling events, further information will be provided via WhistlePig social media channels and website.

Making its debut this month, at 86 proof, 43% ABV, RoadStock Rye Whiskey will sell with an SRP of $72.99 per 750ml bottle at select liquor stores across the country.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world.

