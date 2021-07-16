Wine Warehouse Selected As California Distributor for Virginia Distillery Company

LOVINGSTON, Va. – Virginia Distillery Company, the largest independently owned American Single Malt distillery in the United States, is pleased to announce Wine Warehouse as their California distributor.

“As a family-owned whisky producer, we’re proud to be working with Wine Warehouse, a multi-generational, family-owned and operated company dedicated to supporting boutique brands,” said Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore. “Our Courage & Conviction line sets a new standard for American whisky and now Californians will have access to each expression, as well as our VHW series through our partnership with Wine Warehouse.”

Virginia Distillery Company produces a few thousand cases of their award-winning whiskies annually, including their flagship American single malt Courage & Conviction. Aged a minimum of three years, Courage & Conviction is distilled on-site using 100% North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water. The flagship whisky is matured in old world sherry casks, traditional bourbon barrels and re-coopered cuvée wine casks which adds intensity and complexity to the spirit. The distillery released solo bottlings of each Courage & Conviction cask this spring.

In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning VHW series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.

“The U.S. is making some amazing single malts and the category is on a great trajectory,” said Wine Warehouse’s director of spirits Brandon Bartlett. “We’re honored to have this amazing lineup of whiskies to add to our portfolio of premium spirits at Wine Warehouse. We’ve had our eye on Virginia Distillery Company for a while and this is the perfect time to bring our houses together.”

For more information about the distillate and cask data for each batch of Courage & Conviction, as well as bottling and process information for consumers, visit batch.info.

About Virginia Distillery Company

Staffed by a local Virginia team mentored by Scottish consultants with decades of experience, Virginia Distillery Company is the largest dedicated American Single Malt whisky distillery in the U.S. The distillery has a current annual production volume of 80,000 4.5L cases and growing. At full capacity, the distillery can produce over 8,000 casks yielding 350,000 4.5L cases annually. The distillery produces Courage & Conviction American Single Malt on-site using malted barley from North America and water from Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning VHW series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.

For More Information:

https://vadistillery.com/