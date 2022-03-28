360 Degrees Restaurant Group Opens Utah’s First Boutique Dry Bottle Shop

OGDEN, Utah–360 Degrees Restaurant Group, owners of Pig & a Jelly Jar and WB’s Eatery, have created a full boutique Dry Bottle Shop with a selection of non-alcoholic spirits and wine for those who desire the ritual of enjoying a special beverage but without the alcohol.

Some say this trend is the result of consumers turning to the bottle too often during COVID while other say this is just a healthier and tastier way of enjoying a beverage like everyone else.

360 Degrees’ selection of spirits include bourbon, whiskey, gin, rum, vodka, and aperitifs. Wine options include a large selection of red and white varietals from Italy, Spain, New Zealand, and California.

“Our goal was to create an environment that would be inclusive of all guests, whether they consumed alcohol or not.” said Vivi Wanderley-Britt, CMO of 360 Degrees Restaurant Group. “There can be numerous reasons non-alcoholic craft cocktails appeal to many people. Health conditions, limiting alcohol consumption, or even expectant mothers. Whatever their reason, we can now offer customers tasty dry cocktails that pair well with food and enhance the experience for everyone at our restaurants.”

Currently, the zero-proof bottles of spirits and wine can be purchased at WB’s in Ogden and will soon be available at Pig’s Kitchen located in Holladay. Purchases can also be made online at www.wbseatery.com/shop. Prices for wine range from $15-$30 per bottle. Bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms can arrange to do tastings at WB’s where they can make purchases wholesale.

About 360 Degrees Restaurant Group

As a restaurant group, we know that great food experiences are about more than dining—they’re about community. Food connects us. And we use our business as a way to reach out, build connections, and create a better world. In keeping with our commitment to community, we serve made-from-scratch dishes that not only fulfill our guests’ appetites but leave them venturing into their day with a smile. Our services are designed to make people’s lives more delicious, from in-person dining to online ordering to takeaway meal kits and subscription lunch deliveries. We provide a supportive, collaborative working environment for our employees with the mentorship they need to build lasting careers, supporting themselves and their families.

For More Information:

https://www.wbseatery.com/shop