Altar Spirits Opens in Santa Fe’s Railyard District

SANTA FE, N.M. — Altar Spirits, founded by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker, has opened its doors this week, and will be one of the first locations in central Santa Fe to see the production of spirits under one roof – from distillation to cocktail creation. The distillery, located at 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, N.M., will source seasonal and local ingredients for its spirits and cocktails.

“Sante Fe has long been a mecca for great food and art,” said Shoemaker. “We want to compliment the great work that’s already going on in the community by bringing an equally elevated spirits experience.”

Shoemaker will bring more than a decade of experience from her time with Hangar 1 Distillery and Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey to the new distillery, which will have one of the only vodka capable stills in the state. The first spirit to be produced from the 24-chamber still, which Shoemaker helped design, is Ritual Vodka, a classic, European-style vodka with a barley base and soft grassy notes.

“We want to create bespoke spirits that can be enjoyed on their own as well as in cocktails. It’s important to us to educate visitors along the way on what truly goes into making a high quality spirit,” said Shoemaker. “We also want to play with the seasons and have our cocktails reflect the same produce that’s being sold at the nearby farmers’ market.”

Shoemaker, an avid gardener, looks at botanicals and ingredients not only for their flavor profiles but also through the lens of alchemy and herbalism. She hopes to lean into traditional methods, creating plant-forward spirits using authentically sourced ingredients.

In addition to distilling, community involvement will be a cornerstone for Altar Spirits. Shoemaker will tap a local brewer to ferment the malt used in the vodka and is working with local companies to source New Mexico botanicals for her second release – a gin. She will also feature local meats, cheeses and other spirits in the tasting room as well as locally made products from New Mexico vendors.

Altar Spirits will host one-of-a-kind experiences from learning how to make your own bitters to maker’s markets. The tasting room bar will be open for cocktails.

