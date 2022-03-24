American Premium Vodka Debuts in the United States

In a strategically timed move, American Premium Vodka debuts nationwide, providing a “made in America” option as an alternative to purchasing traditional Russian vodka. American Premium Vodka will be ready to sell March 15 for a price of $15.99 per 750ml bottle. The debut is especially timely given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused a backlash against “all things Russian.”

One dollar from each bottle purchased goes to the American Legion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military, and communities by its devotion to mutual helpfulness.

American Premium Vodka, which is gluten-free, will be sold at 12,000 American Legion posts nationwide, as well as online sales at americanpremiumvodka.com, with retail stores to follow. The company is based in Arizona, home to thousands of military veterans.

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly two million members and more than 12,000 posts in communities throughout America. The American Legion, established by an act of Congress in 1919, was instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“There are many liquor establishments getting rid of their Russian vodka and removing it from store shelves, due to the invasion of Ukraine,” said Mark Gus Scott, creator of American Premium Vodka. “In today’s world where Russian vodka is losing favor, our American-made brand is coming on strong. We created this vodka in honor of our real American heroes, those that went, those that are there still, those that have not returned and those that never will.”

About the American Legion

Today, the organization is active throughout the United States, supporting current military personnel and veterans, sponsoring American Legion Baseball, Boys State, Oratorical Contests and other activities for youth, and pushing for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to prohibit desecration of the U.S. flag.

For More Information:

https://americanpremiumvodka.com