BeTini Spirits Announces Appointment of Benchmark Beverage Company as National Distributor in the US

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— BeTini Spirits announces the appointment of Benchmark Beverage Company as their new National Distributor in the USA. BeTini Spirits is an award-winning, premium-crafted ready-to-drink cocktail brand, founded & designed by Julie Stevens. Launched in 2015, BeTini has made a splash with consumers and the spirits industry with its woman-owned & run, boozy top-quality cocktails. The partnership with Benchmark Beverage Company began when they first started brokering BeTini Spirits in the State of Michigan in 2018.

“BeTini is thrilled to have Benchmark as our new national distributor. After the fantastic success we had in Michigan, we are so excited to expand our amazing business relationship with Benchmark and look forward to this new venture and amazing national platform for BeTini with Benchmark’s extraordinary support.” – Julie Stevens, Founder & CEO, BeTini Spirits

BeTini Spirits award-winning cocktails include six delicious flavors; Appletini, Lemondrop, Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, Margarita, Mojito and Tropical Sunset. BeTini is a desirable choice for health-conscious cocktail lovers, as a naturally low-carb and low-calorie product at 12.7% ABV. BeTini’s beautiful, frosted hourglass 750ml signature bottle has won prestigious awards for its unique design. Stevens also designed and launched BeTini Minis, packs of four recyclable 200ml PET bottles. The popular and super fun BeTini Minis are the ideal size for active lifestyles, so you can take happy hour al fresco. BeTini Spirits is gluten free and thoughtfully-crafted in the USA.

“We are very excited to partner with Julie and the BeTini team. It is an amazing product and we look forward to scaling this brand. The ready-to-drink category is on fire and we believe BeTini can be a major player in that category. BeTini’s unique and beautiful look, along with its low-carb, low-calorie, low-sugar appeal with superior taste – makes it a winner!” – Auday Arabo, Founder and President of Benchmark Beverage Company

Benchmark Beverage’s co-owner Jimmy Lipari of LKI added: “This is a very exciting opportunity to support and partner up with a woman-owned company. BeTini is on-trend and checks all the boxes from eye appeal, quality, and functionality!”

BeTini Spirits is available online and in more than 1,300 retail locations across California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Indiana and Arizona. Retail price is $19.99 for 750ml size signature bottle and $18.99 for packs of four 200ml recyclable PET bottles.

About BeTini Spirits

Since its launch in 2015, woman-owned BeTini Spirits has become a brand-to-watch in the RTD (ready-to-drink) category proven by its impressive consumer traction and numerous awards including, the Consumers Choice Award from the SIP Awards, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Double Gold for its Margarita flavor from the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, PR%F Awards and the Los Angeles Spirit Competition for its six exceptional flavors.

About Benchmark Beverage Company

Benchmark Beverage Company is owned by LKI, a Lipari Family owned investment company that was created on the idea that every brand has a unique story to tell. Benchmark Beverage specializes in building new and mid-tier supplier brands from the United States and all over the world. Their focus to detail and their ability to impact sales on a national level for each supplier they represent is what sets them apart from the rest of the industry. Since its inception in 2016, their growth, year-over-year has been second to none in the spirits industry.

For More Information:

https://betinispirits.com