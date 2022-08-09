BlackSquare to Provide Beam Suntory with Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Technology

BlackSquare Inc. is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Beam Suntory. Beam Suntory has maintained their identity as a world leader in premium spirits through an ongoing dedication to innovation and a pioneering outlook which extends to both their business practices and their spirits. This collaboration will allow Beam Suntory to continue innovating with the added advantage of BlackSquare’s expertise. BlackSquare will be responsible for providing Beam Suntory with cutting edge direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology, beginning with the creation of a brand home for iconic whisky brand Laphroaig in Germany and the UK.

With a data-forward approach and integrations with BlackSquare’s proprietary Insight data platform, BlackSquare will support Beam Suntory’s digital marketing and customer acquisition efforts and further the reach of the Laphroaig brand, all while ensuring customers have an exceptional end-to-end DTC experience.

BlackSquare CEO Matthew Protti said of this new endeavour, “The BlackSquare team is looking forward to collaborating with Beam Suntory on their vision for their brand’s digital presence, ecommerce website, and end-to-end DTC journey. We anticipate tremendous growth in this channel in the future as consumers all over the world continue to seek ways to engage directly with favoured brands.”

“Beam Suntory is excited to be partnering with an industry leader like BlackSquare on this project. BlackSquare’s industry experience and technical know-how will ensure a best-in-class digital DTC experience for our engaged customers, and provide a solid foundation for the future growth of our brand,” said Lukas Hinke, D2C eBusiness Development Manager for Beam Suntory.

About BlackSquare

Founded in 2010, BlackSquare is a Calgary-based company specializing in end-to-end ecommerce and direct-to-consumer support for enterprise clients in the global beverage alcohol industry. BlackSquare’s proprietary Insight platform provides a full suite of digital solutions to integrate and enable every part of the digital alcohol sales journey, from customer acquisition to engagement, to ecommerce enablement, to fulfilment coordination and logistics management

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek, and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.blacksquare.io/