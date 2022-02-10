Breakthru Beverage Group Announces Enhanced Partnership With Rémy Cointreau

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in 14 U.S. markets and throughout Canada, announced the expansion of their partnership with Rémy Cointreau. Under the new agreement, Breakthru will now represent Rémy Cointreau’s exceptional spirits portfolio in Colorado while extending their partnership in the Delaware, Illinois and Pennsylvania markets.

“Rémy Cointreau’s reputation speaks for itself; their culture, progressive approach and way of doing business match those of Breakthru Beverage,” said E. Lloyd Sobel, Breakthru Beverage Group EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. “As Rémy’s preferred partner in Illinois, their largest Cognac market in the U.S., we see an incredible opportunity to expand our success into new markets like Colorado. We intend to elevate this energy and commitment, striving to deliver the exceptional performance they have come to expect from us across their full luxury portfolio of brands.”

When choosing to extend and expand this partnership, Rémy Cointreau cited Breakthru’s emerging digital and e-commerce ecosystem. This includes BREAKTHRU NOW, the company’s proprietary B2B e-commerce solution that provides real-time, expanded access to Rémy’s complete portfolio. They also noted the company’s passion and commitments to their brands, consumer-focused route-to-market strategy and to creating an inclusive company culture.

“Breakthru has long been one of our preferred distributor partners, and the results they have delivered year in and year out demonstrate why,” said Ian McLernon, Rémy Cointreau’s CEO of the Americas Region. “Beyond our confidence in their ability to deliver for our business, we know that Breakthru shares many of the same values of hard work and inclusivity that we hold dear. This, paired with their ability to deliver in the marketplace, made extending our relationship a logical choice.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 13 unique brands: Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, Cointreau liqueur, Champagne Telmont, METAXA Greek spirit, Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin, and our collection of single-malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore from Islay, Westland from Seattle and Domaine des Hautes Glacesfrom the French Alps). Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/