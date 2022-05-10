Cardinal Spirits Launches Florita Tequila Soda

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— Cardinal Spirits, the craft distillery in Bloomington, Indiana, announces the release of its newest canned cocktail, Florita Tequila Soda, a fizzy summer sipper coming to shelves in 12 states and Washington D.C.

This bright and refreshing canned cocktail is a perfectly-mixed blend of tequila plus Cardinal Spirits’ nectar-like Flora liqueur and bubbly citrus soda. Flora liqueur is what makes this tequila cocktail one-of-a-kind; blossoming but not too sweet. Flora is a spirit infused with real elderflower, jasmine, hibiscus, and raspberries.

Florita Tequila Soda, with 8.5% ABV, is sold in 4-packs, and will be available in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

This is one of four new canned cocktails that Cardinal Spirits will release in 2022. Consumers are thirstier than ever for convenience: Premixed cocktails were the fastest-growing spirits category in 2021, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

Cardinal Spirits makes 5 additional canned cocktail varieties (Maui Mule, Bramble Mule, Bourbon Cream Soda, Bourbon Honey Lemonade, Double Vodka Soda), and a Canned Cocktail Variety Pack.

About Cardinal Spirits

Cardinal Spirits is the craft distillery in Bloomington, Ind., that makes delicious, award-winning spirits and refreshing canned cocktails. Our products are available in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Men’s Journal named our Bloomington tasting room one of the 19 Best Undiscovered Cocktail Bars in America, and our products have been covered by The New York Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, Bon Appetit, The Wall Street Journal, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.cardinalspirits.com/