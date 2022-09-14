Cincoro Tequila Unveils Fifth Expression: Ultra-Luxury Cincoro Gold

Cincoro Tequila announced the release of its fifth expression, the ultra-luxury Cincoro Gold. A blend of Cincoro Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a generous proportion of Extra Añejo, this rare addition to the award-winning portfolio reflects the signature hallmark of all four Cincoro tequilas, namely richer blends with delicious, toasted oak profiles and incredibly long, complex finishes.

NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics, and Michael Jordan of the Hornets launched the Cincoro brand in 2019. In just three years, Cincoro has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and has won 23 awards in accredited spirits competitions.

“We began with a mission to create the world’s finest tequila and Cincoro Gold delivers on that mission,” said Emilia Fazzalari, Cincoro chief executive officer and co-founder. “We are committed to innovating to bring to market truly special and exceptional expressions that redefine luxury tequila.

“Cincoro Gold joins only a handful of 100% de Agave Gold tequilas. This rare tequila blends all four Cincoro expressions, with generous amounts of Cincoro Extra Añejo tequila, which is barrel aged for more than 40 months. The result is an intense flavor experience, with notes of sweet honey, toasted oak, vanilla, and dried fruits. The Cincoro Gold experience is reminiscent of a finely aged scotch or cognac,” added Ms. Fazzalari.

Priced at $349.99 (750ml), Cincoro Gold will be available at the finest retail establishments throughout the United States in October 2022, and online for exclusive pre-release through luxury e-commerce platform, ReserveBar. The first release will be limited to 4,000 cases. The expression will be presented in Cincoro’s award-winning bottle with a distinctive gold finish. The sleek and contemporary bottle is five-sided to capture the beauty of the agave plant and represents each of the five founders.

The creation of all Cincoro expressions begins with the harvesting of agave plants, at least seven years of age, from the most rugged terrain in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. These stressed plants deliver the biggest flavor. The agave is then slow cooked and fermented for six days to retain and create the unique, rich Cincoro flavors. The distilling process is also consistent for all Cincoro expressions. All the brand’s tequilas begin as Cincoro Blanco and are then aged in American whiskey barrels. Cincoro Gold is unique among all tequilas, because it is a rare blend of Cincoro’s Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo expressions.

Last month, Cincoro launched a national advertising campaign, featuring the brand’s five co-founders and its stunning bottle. The advertising campaign showcases the authentic story behind the luxury brand and underscores the “Life Well Played” brand platform, positioning Cincoro as the ultimate trophy for earned victories. The creative culminates with a wink and a nod to co-founder Michael Jordan’s celebratory nature, with footage from the 2020 ESPN and Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.

For More Information:

https://www.cincoro.com/