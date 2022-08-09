Curamia Tequila Launches New Reposado Expression

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Curamia Tequila, distilled with authenticity and craftsmanship in mind from Jalisco-native Chef Dafna Mizrahi, is proud to announce the launch of its Reposado expression available nationwide online and in markets including New York, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia and Tennessee, with additional to come.

The new Reposado expression is the next evolution of the brand, which Mizrahi founded as a part of her quest to create the smoothest tasting tequila on the market to serve as a better representation of the spirit of her hometown. Following its distillation process, which the Tequila Regulatory Council recognizes for its sustainable distillation process allowing for the cleanest possible product, Curamia Reposado is aged in new and used American oak barrels where it rests for a period between four to five months.

Like the original Blanco tequila, the process of coming up with the Reposado took lots of experimenting with the flavor profiles to create an expression that lived up to Mizrahi’s and her team’s standards. The liquid, which is 100% free of any additives, is amber with golden honey-hued tones and boasts a nose packed with vanilla, toasted coconut and spices, along with accents of baked apple at the finish. As Curamia Tequila Reposado is consumed, one enjoys herbaceous tastes of raw and cooked agave, followed by a balanced and refined oak finish for an authentic Reposado tequila experience.

“I’m delighted to enter the next phase of Curamia tequila with the launch of the Reposado,” said Co-Founder Dafna Mizrahi. “I started this journey inspired by my grandmother, who introduced me to tequila, with the mission to share with others what it truly means to be an authentic tequila.”

Curamia’s Reposado expression is available for $44.99. Curamia is available in current markets in New York, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee and will arrive in Massachusetts, Washington D.C, Maryland and South Carolina in the next couple of months.

https://curamiatequila.com/