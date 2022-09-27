Damn Smooth Spirits Adds 2 New Releases

GOLDEN, Colo.— Damn Smooth Spirits, produced by Golden-based State 38 Distilling, is adding two new releases to its line-up – Damn Smooth Whiskey and Damn Smooth Peach, a peach flavored vodka.

“Damn Smooth Spirits is built on the idea that you can have a great tasting product at a great value,” said Don Hammond, State 38 Distilling owner. “The fact they are Colorado proud has also been a great selling point for us both on-premise and off-premise.”

Damn Smooth Whiskey, a blend of hand-selected whiskey, is 80-proof making it perfect for sipping straight or in cocktails. Damn Smooth Peach is an 80-proof peach flavored vodka made with American corn and Rocky Mountain water. This new release is also very mixable whether it’s a splash of tonic or a lemon-lime soda.

The new spirits join Damn Smooth Gin, Damn Smooth Vodka and Damn Smooth Absinthe on shelf and will be sold at local liquor stores (MRSP $25) throughout Colorado as well as the State 38 Distilling tasting room (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401).

Based in Golden, Colorado (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401) State 38 Distilling crafts high-quality spirits that are drinkably different – from a Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with cherry and fruit notes to Peat-Smoked Whisky and Agave spirits. The Distillery also produces Damn Smooth Spirits, a locally made value-priced line that includes gin, vodka and absinthe.

