Dan Butkus Named as New President and CEO of Santo Spirits

Spirits innovator and GRAMMY award-winning musician Sammy Hagar and iconic chef and Emmy award-winning television personality Guy Fieri announced the appointment of Dan Butkus as the new president and CEO of the duo’s Santo Spirits. Dan was formerly the Vice President National Sales Manager of Campari America, the U.S. subsidiary of Campari Group, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits company.

Dan joins Santo Spirits with more than 20 years of industry experience, working with some of the most-recognized brands in the world. His 14-year tenure at Campari included the management of multiple sales divisions within the company, the architecture of a balanced sales approach with increased investment in Control States and Strategic Accounts, as well as the national relationship with Campari’s primary distributor partner, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Under his leadership, Dan introduced North America to the social media sensation Aperol Spritz; piloted the meteoric rise of Espolòn Tequila; pioneered Campari’s modern approach to collaborative distributor relations; and played a key role on the company’s Executive Team, among other achievements. Dan worked with Sammy Hagar when Campari purchased Cabo Wabo Tequila from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in 2008.

Prior to Campari, Dan held executive sales positions at Beam Wine Estates, Banfi Wines and Barefoot Wines.

“Having worked with Dan on Cabo Wabo Tequila, I am confident he has the right qualifications to lead Santo Spirits, with a ‘get it done but have fun’ attitude that Guy and I embrace in business,” said Hagar, a 30-year-veteran of the tequila business. “Guy and I created an agave portfolio built on authenticity, using time-honored craftsmanship and the highest-quality ingredients, with a very clear brand identity. Knowing Dan has the chops, the connections, and a clear path to success, we have everything we need to truly rock.”

“The Santo brand is the real deal and with his strong credentials and executive experience, so is Dan Butkus,” said Fieri. “Dan’s leadership and deep relationships with distributors and retailers alike will allow us to capitalize on our current success and fuel exponential growth for our entire portfolio of tequilas and Mezquila.”

“It’s not often you find a brand like Santo Spirits that is backed by two founders of Sammy and Guy’s influence, who are so passionate about creating an exceptionally premium product, right down to the smallest detail,” said Butkus. “It is their hands-on approach that assured me all the ingredients were in place to make Santo a major player in the global tequila market.”

Santo Spirits was founded in 2017 with the launch of the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend, Santo Mezquila ($59.99 SRP), crafted solely from Blue Weber Agave and Espadin Agave (Angustifolia variety). The portfolio also includes Santo Tequila Blanco ($44.99 SRP) and Santo Tequila Reposado ($49.99 SRP) – both 100% Blue Weber Agave old-world-style tequilas from third-generation master distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez. Created at the El Viejito Distillery (NOM 1107) in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, all Santo products are certified additive free and are produced using sustainably grown agave.

Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, and online. Santo Spirits is represented by Southern Wine and Spirits in 43 markets in the U.S.

About Santo Spirits



The Santo Spirits brand was conceived out of longtime friendship, exceptional food, great tequila, and the search for a taste revelation. Santo Spirits is the brainchild of rocker Sammy Hagar and chef Guy Fieri. Together, along with partners Miles Scully and Jack Daniels, the duo created Santo Spirits and found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Sammy’s history of making world-renowned tequila, Guy’s world-famous taste buds, and Juan Eduardo’s award-winning craftsmanship, bring to life the portfolio of Santo Spirits: the world’s first Mezquila, an old-world style tequila Blanco, and the sinfully smooth Reposado.

For More Information:

https://www.santospirit.com/home/