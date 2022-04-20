Female-Founded Freeland Spirits Launches New Limited Release Rye Finished in Rum Barrels

Portland, Ore. – Freeland Spirits is launching its first limited release rye whiskey finished in Magdalena Rum barrels. The five-year-old sourced rye was transferred into four Magdalena Guatemalan Rum barrels, where it spent two years in its second maturation. This marks the first time that Freeland has offered one of its limited releases outside of the distillery’s two tasting rooms.

“We’re double-excited about this limited release,” said Freeland Spirits Founder Jill Kuehler. “It’s a great collaboration with Magdalena Rum and it’s our first time making a limited release available outside of our tasting rooms. We’re excited to give more people the chance to experience of our small batch releases.”

Freeland’s Rye Finished in Rum Barrels was blended by Master Distiller Molly Troupe. The spice from the rye meets the caramelized pineapple notes from the rum barrel and the resulting whiskey is bursting with butterscotch, tobacco and cinnamon. “It’s like thick caramel syrup drizzled over vanilla ice cream,” Kuehler says.

Freeland is releasing 600 bottles of the 56 percent ABV whiskey in its two tasting rooms in Portland and Lake Oswego, OR on April 23, and nationally online in 37 states via Tipxy.com on April 22. SRP is $75.

Release Party at Vaughn Street Distillery & Tasting Room

Freeland will host a release part on Saturday, April 23 in its Vaughn Street Tasting Room, with pizza from Portland’s Pizza Thief and live entertainment. “Everyone’s invited for whiskey cocktails and the chance to buy a bottle before they’re gone!” says Kuehler. The event starts at 12 noon and it is free but registration is required.

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother who was a lifelong nondrinker but taught Kuehler that women can be whatever they want to be. Partner and Master Distiller Molly Troupe was the youngest woman in American to earn a master’s degree in Distillation from Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University in 2013. Freeland Spirits has a grain-to-glass philosophy and creates superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer.

The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes American gin (SRP $35.95), London dry gin (SRP $35.95), bourbon (SRP $48.95), Genever-inspired Geneva (SRP $43.95) and two canned cocktails (Gin and Rose Tonic and French 75; $16.99 per 4-pack). Freeland Spirits are available in OR, WA, CA, NV, ID, MT, IL, TN, NY.

For More Information:

https://www.freelandspirits.com