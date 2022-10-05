FEW Spirits Announces FEW Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond

FEW Spirits, the ever-innovating distillery built on a spirit of defiance in the cradle of the Temperance Movement, introduces FEW Rye Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond, a four year-old, limited-release bottling created in accordance with the Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897. The product is available beginning in October.

The product is the follow-up to FEW Spirits Bottled-In-Bond Straight Bourbon, which was released at the end of 2021.

Bolstered by the hearty spice that’s made FEW’s Rye Whiskey a favorite among both seasoned drinkers and those new to the category, FEW Rye Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond features notes of black cherry, vanilla, undercurrents of marzipan and bold aromas of stone fruit and oak smoke. Try it neat or on the rocks.

Said FEW Spirits founder Paul Hletko, “FEW Rye Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond continues our celebration of the Bottled-In-Bond Act, while also showing our commitment to growing our offerings and our business. Over the last few years, we’ve laid down thousands of barrels in our expanded facilities and look forward to quenching the thirst of FEW fans for decades to come. And, of course, we’ll continue to release bottled-in-bond products as well as new, innovative, and sometimes quirky releases that FEW has become known for producing.”

FEW Rye Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond by the numbers:

1,200 initial cases

750 ml bottles

Bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV under the guidelines of the US Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897

Mashbill: 70% Rye, 20% Corn, 10% Malted Barley

Aged in new, charred American oak barrels for minimum of 4 years

Initial availability: AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MD, MN, NY, TX, WI

SRP: $50

What does “Bottled In Bond” mean?

Bottled in bond is a label for an American-made distilled beverage, usually whiskey, that has been aged and bottled according to a set of legal regulations contained in the US government’s Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits. It was put in place as a government-backed guarantee of a product’s quality and authenticity at a time when adulteration of spirits was relatively common.

To be labeled as bottled in bond or bonded:

The spirit must be the product of one distillation season by one distiller at one distillery.

It must have been aged in a federally bonded warehouse under US government supervision for at least four years and bottled at 100 (US) proof (50% alcohol by volume).

The bottled product’s label must identify the distillery where it was distilled and, if different, where it was bottled.

Only spirits produced in the United States may be designated as bonded.

About FEW Spirits

A grain-to-glass distillery since 2011, FEW Spirits produces award–winning craft whiskey and gin in a tucked away alley located in the growing Chicago suburb of Evanston, IL. A historical town where Prohibition lasted until 1972, Founder & Master Distiller Paul Hletko changed the future of Evanston when he opened FEW Spirits Distillery, the first (legal) alcohol-production facility of any kind to ever open there.

For More Information:

https://www.fewspirits.com/