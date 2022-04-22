Fore Craft Cocktails Features Golf Inspired Canned Cocktails

RICHMOND, Va. – Golfing has become a lot more memorable with the launch of Fore Craft Cocktails, a canned cocktail line hitting the links last summer. With an original intent of presenting the golf cocktail classic, the Transfusion, in a portable, easy-to-grab container, Fore Craft Cocktails will offer delicious beverage options for those who want to sip during a round without missing a swing.

Fore Craft Cocktails was born in Richmond, Virginia, seeking to recreate the traditionally mixed Transfusion one might enjoy during buddy trips, “emergency” nine-hole matches, and member guest tournaments. It was while walking many rounds during the Pandemic of 2020 that the normal go-to of beverage carts and snack bars were temporarily out of operation, leading to an idea about creating a new easier to enjoy version of the Transfusion. Thanks to its simplicity, Fore Craft Cocktails eliminates the need for slowed-down play caused by golfers having to wait in a line for a mixed beverage, which is often inconsistent in flavor and strength. In addition to the Transfusion, a combination of ginger ale, grape juice, vodka and lime, golfers will soon be able to enjoy three other beverages including Ranch Water, Bloody Mary and Fore Tea which combines tea, lemonade and vodka.

“As a passionate golfer, especially one who travels back and forth to play in high humidity locations like South Carolina and Florida, I knew that there needed to be a simpler way to enjoy a cocktail out on the course that wasn’t a heavy beer or a malt-based beverage,” said Turner Lewis, Founder of Fore Craft Cocktails. “There were no such options at the courses we frequent here in Virginia and throughout the Southeast, so I spent a year developing the flavor and branding for the type of drink that I personally would want to enjoy on and off the course.”

Delivering consistent, authentic flavor with every tab pull, Fore Craft Cocktails are made with allnatural and gluten-free ingredients with no added artificial colors or sweeteners. Currently the product is available at golf courses, clubs and driving ranges across the state of Virginia, with sights set on rapid national expansion in the coming months having signed with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) this Spring.

“No round of golf is complete without a refreshing beverage, and with Fore the days of fumbling with plastic cups or mixing ingredients together from the beverage cart to achieve the perfect Transfusion will be behind us,” added Lewis. “With its flavor forward premium spirits profile, Fore Craft will become the perfect complement not just for golfers, but also for those hanging out by the pool or at the beach wanting new canned cocktail options.”

To stay up to date with the release of Fore Craft Cocktails this spring as well as added location availability, visit www.forecraftcocktails.com. About Fore Craft Cocktails Fore Craft Cocktails is a ready-to-drink cocktail line created for golfers to enjoy while out on the course and beyond. Designed for an easy sip without slowing down pace of play, Fore extends beyond the traditional beer and malt-based beverage choices typically offered on beverage carts. Available in four delicious flavors, the Transfusion, Bloody Mary, Fore Tea, and Ranch Water, the line is 100% natural and gluten free. To learn more about Fore Craft Cocktails or available distribution opportunities via RNDC, email info@forecraftcocktails.com or visit www.forecraftcocktails.com