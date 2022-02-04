Ghost Tequila Goes National; Adds New Marketing and Sales Positions

BOSTON, Mass. – In less than five years since it first launched, Ghost Tequila is officially a national brand, expanding distribution into all 50 U.S. states. One of the fastest-growing tequila brands in the industry (posting volume growth of more than +200% last year), Ghost has also announced that several new marketing and sales director roles have recently been added to the company’s leadership team.

“After doubling our volume in 2020 – in a year that witnessed tremendous challenges in the on-premise – I’m enormously proud of our continued success in 2021, a true testament to the hard work and commitment from across our organization,” says Chris Moran, Ghost Tequila’s Founder and CEO, a former bartender in Boston who created the brand after recognizing the need for a high-quality 100% agave spicy tequila that would help make spicy cocktails more consistent and easy to mix. “And now, just a few years since we first introduced the brand, we’re excited that consumers and bartenders in every state in the U.S. will be able to find and enjoy Ghost Tequila locally.”

The company has also recently appointed new director-level roles to execute on the company’s accelerated growth strategy:

Sandra Calvert , a former sales executive at Diageo, Phillips Distilling, VEEV Spirits, Lucas Bols, and Pomp and Whimsy, joins the company in the new role of National Accounts Director.

, a former sales executive at Diageo, Phillips Distilling, VEEV Spirits, Lucas Bols, and Pomp and Whimsy, joins the company in the new role of National Accounts Director. John McDonnell III joins Ghost in the new role of Brand Director, responsible for U.S. domestic programming and international sales. Prior to Ghost, McDonnell worked for Horizon Beverage in Massachusetts, and was a portfolio director at Caribbean distributor WEBB Banks.

joins Ghost in the new role of Brand Director, responsible for U.S. domestic programming and international sales. Prior to Ghost, McDonnell worked for Horizon Beverage in Massachusetts, and was a portfolio director at Caribbean distributor WEBB Banks. Tara Moreland who formerly worked for Bonavita Beverage, Asombroso Tequila, Leblon Cachaca, Partida Tequila, and Copalli Rum, is the company’s new California-based West Coast Sales Director.

who formerly worked for Bonavita Beverage, Asombroso Tequila, Leblon Cachaca, Partida Tequila, and Copalli Rum, is the company’s new California-based West Coast Sales Director. Matt Polisei , Ghost’s new Control States Director, previously worked for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Republic National Distributing Company, and also led sales for BeatBox Beverages and for Our/Detroit Vodka (Pernod Ricard).

, Ghost’s new Control States Director, previously worked for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Republic National Distributing Company, and also led sales for BeatBox Beverages and for Our/Detroit Vodka (Pernod Ricard). Danielle Tropsa has joined the team as Marketing Director, responsible for management of the brand’s expanding marketing and analytics efforts, including growing Ghost’s popular social/digital channels, influencer engagement, sales promotion, e-commerce, and traditional advertising. She comes to the company with more than 10 years experience leading marketing efforts for brands such as Jägermeister, SoBe, Gatorade, Degree, Dove, Starbucks, and Amazon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome so many talented new colleagues to the Ghost team! Collectively, their decades-long experience working with iconic and respected brands, as well as their extensive spirits industry knowledge and relationships, will be invaluable as we continue to grow awareness of Ghost Tequila and increase our national and international distribution,” adds Andrew Teubner, Ghost’s Chief Operating Officer. “As consumer interest in tequila continues to grow across the country, and as excitement only continues to build for spicy food and drink, Ghost Tequila is perfectly positioned to own spicy margaritas and spicy cocktails.”

In addition to Ghost’s expansion into all 50 U.S. states, the brand is also currently in 15 other countries, from Australia to the Caribbean, and growing.

For more details about Ghost Tequila, including where to find and taste, please visit ghosttequila.com, or email info@ghosttequila.com.

About Ghost Tequila

Ghost is an exceptionally balanced, spicy 100% Weber Blue Agave tequila – outstanding on its own or starring in your next tequila cocktail. Created behind a bar and perfected in Jalisco, Mexico, Ghost adds the ideal amount of heat to spark your taste buds but never overpower. Simply put, Ghost makes any drink smoother, spicier, and more exciting every time!

For More Information:

https://www.ghosttequila.com/