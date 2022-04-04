Grand Marnier & Maison Baccarat Debut Grande Cuvée Quintessence

Miami, Fla.–Paola Alberdi, Pritika Swarup, Christie Ferrari, Ximena Kavalekas, Polina Panopoulos, Anggie Bryan, Rachel Love, Monroe Steele, Ria Michelle and more celebrated the U.S. debut of Quintessence by Grand Marnier, the highest expression of the French Maison presented in a brilliant bespoke decanter by Baccarat.

In the heart of Miami’s Design District, guests gathered at the Baccarat Boutique B Bar & Lounge to be among the first to experience this rare cuvée, Grand Marnier’s rarest and oldest cognac ever created. An immersive installation transported attendees into the world of the historic French Maisons, as they embarked on a journey that engaged all five senses.

Beginning with “sound,” guests were invited into a private corridor to commence their journey, which included historic sounds, images, and digital displays to illustrate the history and craftsmanship behind Quintessence. Green Bigaradia orange peels and oak barrel fragments represented the cognac aging process, and the “scent” station highlighted how the spirit is intricately built like a fragrance, mirroring the composition of a perfume. The top note of double parfum d’orange lingered in the air, mixed with the base note of Cognac Quintessence – a melding of oak wood, vanilla bourbon, tobacco leaf, and cinnamon bark.

The experience culminated with an exclusive “taste” of Quintessence, before guests joined others mingling inside the Baccarat boutique.

The event marked the official U.S. debut of Quintessence, an exquisite spirit paying homage to Grand Marnier’s exalted history with hors d’âge cognacs exclusively selected from Grande Champagne and carefully aged in Paradis, from the personal reserves of the Marnier-Lapostolle family cellar. Quintessence demonstrates how the most complex flavors can be derived from seemingly the simplest of combinations: cognac, orange essence, wood, and time.

Complementing the exceptional quality of the liquid is a unique, mouthblown decanter, handmade by Baccarat’s masterful artisans and inspired by the iconic original bottle of Grand Marnier made centuries ago. Like the completion of a perfect circle, the two historic brand houses have come together once more to reignite their timeless passion for French excellence.

An exclusive collection that will only be available at fine retailers in selective markets in 2022, only 1,000 bottles of Quintessence will be available worldwide the first year, for SRP of $3,500.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honoring-the-reserves-grand-marnier-unveils-exceptional-cuvees-range-301480132.html