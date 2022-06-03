Holmes Cay Rum Begins Distribution Partnership With Evergreen Beverage Canada

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Holmes Cay Rum, the US-based, independent importer of exceptional limited edition and single cask rums, announced a new partnership with Evergreen Beverage Canada, a national wine, beer, and spirits distribution company based in Toronto, Ontario. An array of Holmes Cay limited editions will be available to start, including the following single cask expressions: Jamaica Wedderburn 2011, Guyana Uitvlugt 2003, Fiji 2004 17-Year, South Africa Mhoba 2017, and the San Francisco World Spirits gold-medal winner, Barbados 2012 Port Cask.

Also available is the Single Origin Fiji Rum, a limited edition blend of pot and column still molasses rum from the Holmes Cay Single Origin Rum line, intended for mixing in cocktails or sipping. These uncommon and delicious rums are now available in the Alberta market, which ships throughout Canada. Special barrel selections and other limited releases will also be available in the future.

“We are looking forward to sharing our curated rum finds with fans in Canada,” said Holmes Cay Rum founder, Eric Kaye. “We initially founded Holmes Cay to bring exciting and rare rums to the United States, but soon discovered that Canadians were equally starved for these rare expressions, previously unavailable in Canada. With more progressive liquor regulations and an eager market for imported rum, Alberta seemed like the best option for Holmes Cay.”

President of Evergreen Beverage Canada, Trace Hanlon, said, “We focus on bringing Canadian consumers the best new products of outstanding quality. Holmes Cay allows us to continue this practice by offering their curated selection of rare and highly sought-after rum.”

Holmes Cay will be available at select retailers in Alberta Canada later this month.

About Holmes Cay Rum

Holmes Cay (pronounced ‘key’) Rum curates a continuously evolving collection of the best small-batch, limited-edition rums, distilled and bottled without additives. Single Cask editions are aged in cask, while Single Origin editions combine multiple casks and production styles to create exciting expressions from a given distillery or region.

About Evergreen Beverage Canada

Evergreen Beverage Canada Inc. is a licensed beverage alcohol agent in the province of Ontario and a licensed beverage alcohol distributor in Alberta. Since 2006 the company has represented local and imported producers of premium wines, beers, ready-to-drink, cider, and spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.holmescay.com