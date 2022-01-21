Ilegal Mezcal Announces Industry Veteran Nick Anderson As Chief Commercial Officer

New York, NY — Ilegal Mezcal, the handcrafted Mexican spirit with a legendary history, proudly introduces Nick Anderson as the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for all commercial performance relating to the brand and was added to the team following record growth of Ilegal Mezcal – the brand doubled its business in 2021 from the previous year.

Anderson joins Ilegal with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. alcohol industry and has held a wide range of executive leadership roles during this time.? Most recently, he was the CEO of Copalli Spirits, a craft rum company in Belize. Prior to this, Anderson served as the Vice President of Open States and National Accounts for Bacardi USA, leading the organization’s largest business unit. Anderson began his career with Molson Coors Beverage Company, holding various executive leadership positions during his tenure.? Anderson is currently based in Dallas, TX.

By staying true to their vision for over 15 years, Ilegal has made its mark as the No. 2 mezcal by volume and No. 1 by brand recognition In the U.S. As the brand and worldwide demand for mezcal has grown, so has the need for an executive in charge of commercial performance. The CCO role is an executive-level sales leadership position responsible for the commercial vision, strategy and expansion of Ilegal in the U.S. and globally. Anderson will report directly to the CEO, John Rexer, and the COO, Michelle Ivey.

“It is a great honor to be a part of the Ilegal Mezcal team. I admire the rugged tenacity of this brand and look forward to playing a part in Ilegal’s continued success,” says Anderson. “Ilegal is an established category leader and an authentic brand that continues to appeal to consumers who value well-crafted and ethically sourced spirits. The future is bright for mezcal, and I can’t wait to see what this year holds for Ilegal and our team.”

“Ilegal is the brand that built the mezcal category. We are excited to have an industry veteran like Nick Anderson join our team. His expertise will help us continue to position not just Ilegal but the mezcal category in the right way,” said Ivey.

About Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal is beautifully balanced mezcal with a legendary history that includes smuggling and weeklong parties in Café No Sé, a clandestine bar and music hub. Handcrafted in small batches by fourth-generation mezcaleros, our Joven, Reposado, and Añejo mezcals are all made with perfectly ripe, sustainable Espadín agave, double distilled in the Santiago Matatlan Valley of Oaxaca, Mexico. Commitment to quality is apparent in every step of our process, from harvest to the first sip.

For More Information:

https://www.ilegalmezcal.com/