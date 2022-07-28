Introducing CELOSA Joven Rosa Tequila

Introducing a new kind of love. The world’s first and only Joven Rosa tequila, CELOSA is a luxury, modern tequila with a rosé twist. Bringing together the world-renowned wine and tequila expertise of José Alonso Beckmann and Paul Pietrini, this is a tequila to revolutionise the industry.

Drawing on the 12 generations of tequila craft of the Beckmann family – descendants of Don José Antonio de Cuervo – and the extensive experience in the spirits and wine industry of Paul and Hugues Pietrini, has created an extraordinary new tequila; the first ever Joven rosé tequila, made by allowing raw tequila to rest in premium French oak barrels formerly used to produce the finest Napa Valley wine.

CELOSA is the creative concept of José Alonso Beckmann and Paul Pietrini, scions of great dynasties who have taken their unrivalled knowledge and experience and combined it with a trailblazing ambition and willingness to push boundaries, to chart their own path and create a world first. CELOSA’s excellence lies in the unique fusion of 12 generations of tequila and fine Napa Valley wine making in partnership with its two Maestro Tequileros, Jaime Villalobos Sauza & Marco Plaza.

Alongside José Alonso Beckmann and Paul Pietrini are industry greats including Hugues Pietrini, former Global Managing Director of Moët Hennessy, President and CEO of Stoli Group and the son of Michel Pietrini – former CEO of Chanel – as well as Jay Bradley, Founder of award-winning and record-breaking The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Le Portier Cognac, as well as Chris Radomski, Founder of Hundred Acre Wines, Legend Spirits, As One Cru & Duke Spirits. They bring their combined experience of crafting premium spirits to disrupt convention and bring the world a fresh, new tequila. But without a chance meeting, or a ‘Beautiful Coincidence’ as Javier calls it, the converging of talents may never have transpired. Javier Alonso was the pillar that brought about the meeting of the Mexican founders to start CELOSA. José and Paul met Jay, master craftsman of the world’s Best Irish Single Malt, The Devil’s Keep, and world’s ‘best tasting Cognac’ (Sip Awards), “Shay” by Le Portier, in the South of France when they both happened to be visiting. With his own business built on a groundbreaking approach to the craft of whiskey-making, Jay was immediately drawn to CELOSA by the pioneering, skilled craft and, most importantly, the exceptional taste. Jay’s reputation has been built on his exceptional palate, winning more top tier taste awards in his first year than anyone in history.

José and Paul then met Chris. Chris has over 20 years in the industry, and is the co- founder of the Hundred Acre Wine Group. Having built and sold a million dollar wine business, Chris has a proven success record and developed a tremendous reputation in the industry, with expertise and connections across marketing, portfolio management, distribution and innovation domains. With category leading 100 pt. ratings, Chris has continued to produce highly rated luxury spirits.

To further add to the depth of strength in the company, Paul’s family owns one of the largest distribution companies in France. His uncle, Hugues Pietrini used to be CEO of Stoli group and has now built Spirit Bothers, a top tier independent spirits distribution company, particularly in the south of france, but also across many other countries in europe. He is a legend in the spirits industry. With a solid team and a world class tequila, Celosa is primed to spread across the world.

100% natural, made from ultra premium agave juice, CELOSA is crafted in the maker’s distillery in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico, an area known for its mineral-rich soil. It uses only 7-year-old Blue Weber Agave hearts grown by hand and harvested when they reach a weight of 50 pounds. The combination of the soil quality, the age of the Agave and the skill of the craftsman provides a tequila with a unique pure taste. It has been certified by the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (Regulatory Council for Tequila in Mexico).

It’s at this point that CELOSA diverts from the norm. The company’s obsession for quality goes beyond the traditional way of making tequila. The ultra premium tequila is then allowed to age in premium French Oak barrels previously used once for the production of fine red wine from a top quality winery in Napa Valley. This innovative process sweetens the tequila and gives it a silky finish as well as a distinctive rosé colour to create the world’s first and only Joven Rosa tequila.

CELOSA offers an innovative approach that presents a new and exciting sensory experience from start to finish. With a hint of sweetness, it is easy to drink yet has the depth in flavour of a high-end aged product. Celosa reveals a beautiful cherry note to the nose, counter-balanced by the freshness of tropical citrus fruits. The palate brings the zest of berries combined with the softness of vanilla. Its final note lingers delicately on a fruity score. While it can be used to make delicious cocktails, drinking it pure and as fresh as possible either chilled or on a large chunk of ice is recommended. Its fruity and delicate notes go well with desserts or served as an aperitif.

The first of its kind, CELOSA, which means jealousy, is a reflection of love, passion and its Mexican producers who have drawn on the extraordinary experience and knowledge of over 12 generations of skilled, innovative craft for the creation of this exceptional tequila. There is no true love story without jealousy after all.

July 2022 sees the official unveiling of CELOSA in Saint Tropez where it is available at the most exclusive beach clubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs in the region, including Le Café, Hôtel des Lices, Shellona and Noto. The initial launch phase will be followed by an extensive programme of openings across France, Europe and the world over the coming months.

For More Information:

https://www.celosatequila.com