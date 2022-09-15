Introducing Golden Rule Spirits’ Espresso Martini

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Golden Rule Spirits is thrilled to announce the addition of the Espresso Martini to its lineup of bar-quality ready-to-drink canned cocktails. The Espresso Martini joins the brand’s classic Old Fashioned and Margarita Original.

Golden Rule Spirits was founded in 2018 in San Francisco, California, by two cousins, James Mauk and Hunter Sprole, who grew up in the bar and restaurant scene. They started Golden Rule with the concept that convenience and quality do not need to be mutually exclusive. The idea for the Espresso Martini came to Mauk and Sprole during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were on a walk, trying to stay sane and discussing Golden Rule and what was next,” says Mauk. “At this time in the lockdown, bars were allowed to sell to-go cocktails, and we stopped by one of our local watering holes. Stumbling over what to order, we sheepishly looked at each other and ordered the house specialty, an espresso martini.

“The connotations around the espresso martini are many and don’t always paint the cocktail in the best light. However, as we cruised along the relatively empty streets, we continued to sip on something that was sweet, yet provided the bitterness of espresso that we enjoyed. All this, combined with the euphoric effects of a premium vodka and the alertness of caffeine — this cocktail basically presented itself to us.”

According to Mauk, the brand wants to “continue to make cocktails that we enjoy drinking,” and, with this example, they didn’t have to look too far.

Handcrafted in Ventura, California, the Espresso Martini is made from premium vodka and espresso from Equator Coffees, the Bay Area–based sustainable B Corp coffee-roasting company known for boutique chef blends and Fair Trade organic coffees. “Since we began roasting coffee more than 25 years ago, Equator Coffees has been committed to supporting and collaborating with local businesses whose values align with ours. Golden Rule Spirits was a natural fit for a spirits partnership with their dedication to crafting delicious cocktails made with premium ingredients and serving them in a bold, ready-to-go format that fits our community’s active lifestyle,” says Helen Russell, Equator Coffees co-founder.

The premium vodka and Equator Coffees Tigerwalk Espresso — which has flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon — are combined with cinnamon, vanilla liqueur and chicory root to create the perfectly balanced 24% ABV/48-proof cocktail. Four-packs of the new cocktails are available at retailers in California and Georgia and online via Reserve Bar for $19.99.

About Golden Rule Spirits

Golden Rule Spirits was founded in 2018 in San Francisco, California, by two cousins who grew up in the bar and restaurant scene. The brand was founded on the notion of offering an authentic cocktail experience in the convenience of a 100-milliliter can for wherever life might take you. Golden Rule makes a margarita and an Old Fashioned and continues to prioritize quality and convenience above all else. To learn more about Golden Rule Spirits, visit GoldenRuleSpirits.com.

About Equator Coffees

In 1995, Equator founders Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell began their values-driven path, roasting coffee in a Marin County, California, garage. Possessing an obsessive commitment to green coffee sourcing and unparalleled roasting expertise, Helen and Brooke have dedicated 25-plus years to sustainable and fair-trade coffee practices, all in the name of creating a remarkable coffee experience for consumers. Today, Equator Coffees is a retail and wholesale coffee roaster and coffee-farm owner with 10 retail cafés throughout Northern California, from Marin County to San Francisco to Oakland and beyond, and an 11th, Equator’s first Southern California shop, in Los Angeles. Throughout the years, Equator Coffees has spearheaded industry-leading sourcing and roasting practices and has forged progressive partnerships with Michelin-starred chefs, specialty grocers, tech campuses and more. Women-owned and LGBTQ-founded, Equator Coffees was the first California coffee roaster to adopt Fair Trade certification and to achieve B Corp certification.

https://goldenrulespirits.com/cocktail/#EspressoMartini