Log Still Distillery Names New Chief Financial Officer

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Log Still Distillery has appointed Audrey Roling as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Kentucky-based distillery. Roling initially joined the Log Still team as Controller at the beginning of 2022 and brings with her financial experience in her previous roles at Brown-Forman and the YMCA of Greater Louisville.

“We’re excited to promote Audrey to our executive team effective immediately,” said Wally Dant, Log Still Distillery founder. “She has been instrumental in setting up our internal systems since she started with us in January. In addition to her background in the beverage alcohol space, her experience in hospitality through her work with the YMCA of Greater Louisville and her general positive attitude is something we truly appreciate. She is ideally suited to lead Log Still Distillery’s finances as we move forward as a growing company.”

Roling joins an executive leadership team of seven employees, four of whom are women.

“It’s truly exciting to join the leadership team at Log Still Distillery,” said Roling. “I appreciate the vision that this diverse team is bringing to life, with respect for the past and their commitment to quality in our products and guest experiences. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and financial success for years to come.”

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our “old” DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys.

