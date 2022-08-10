Mom Water Reaches 35 States

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Widely popular fruit-infused vodka water, Mom Water, announced another increase in distribution, reaching a total of 35 states this August. This includes 10 new states with distribution at retail locations and 15 new states with online distribution. This rapid growth is a direct result of the brand’s efforts to meet growing consumer demand across the country.

“The community demand for Mom Water has been beyond our expectations,” says Bryce Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Mom Water. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share our drinks with fans across all of these new states as we continue to expand across the country.”

At the start of the year, Mom Water was available in just two states – a number that jumped to 10 states this June before more than tripling this month. Main distributors leading this growth include RNDC, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors among others. States with new retail distribution include: Maryland, Washington D.C., Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Virginia and Mississippi. Direct-to-consumer online sales have expanded to the following states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Mom Water will continue to pursue national distribution in the coming months. With the addition of these 25 new states, Mom Water is projecting to sell over 600k cases in 2022. Mom Water can currently be found in four, personality-driven flavors, available both in single-flavor 4-packs and variety 8-packs. Major retailers include Target, Walmart, Total Wine & More, HyVee, Specs, Meijer and Kroger.

About Mom Water

Made by a mom in celebration of everyone, this all-natural vodka water comes in four lightly fruit-infused flavors: Julie – Passionfruit, Sandy – Coconut Mango, Linda – Blueberry Peach and Karen – Lemon Blueberry. Each with a personality of its own, these refreshing canned cocktails drink like water, with zero carbonation and no sugar or artificial sweeteners added. Without the typical bloat caused by hard seltzers or sugar overload from other cocktails on the market, Mom Water is the cleanest sipper to toast to any occasion.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmomwater.com/