Pennsylvania’s Charles Jacquin’s Launches Local Handcrafted Vodka

Philadelphia, Penn. — Philadelphia-based Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc has unveiled The Union Forge Vodka, its first major innovation since CEO John Cooper took over as third-generation owner of the historic spirits producer.

Already an International Spirits Challenge 2022 gold medal winner, the vodka is proudly handcrafted with Pennsylvania Rye from McKean County and honors Jacquin’s heritage as the oldest continually run distillery in the state.

“The Union Forge is all about community and bringing people together,” Cooper said. “It’s a Pennsylvania-made top-quality vodka, handcrafted with PA Rye and pure spring water.”

The family-owned company has been crafting spirits since 1884. The Union Forge celebrates Jacquin’s historic presence as well as the spirit and resilience that have crafted its world-class products for three generations.

The Union Forge Vodka has an ultra-smooth mouthfeel with a distinct clean, crisp, and spicy finish from the Pennsylvania Rye. It is ideal for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or building into a cocktail like a Keystone Lemonade or Bloody Mary. Before debuting to the public, Union Forge was awarded a prestigious gold medal from the International Spirits Challenge 2022, a premier blind tasting event known for identifying outstanding spirits from across the globe.

The Union Forge is now available for $19.99 in 750ml bottles at major spirits retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Florida, and Michigan

About Charles Jacquin et Cie, Inc.



Founded in 1884, Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc. (affectionately, “Jacquin’s”) is America’s Oldest Cordial Producer. It carries an extensive catalog of wines, spirits, and liqueurs, which are produced, imported, distributed, and marketed from its historic Philadelphia headquarters. It has been family-owned and operated for the past three generations, with an expanding portfolio including: Jacquin’s Rock & Rye, Jacquin’s Flavored Brandies & Cordials, Bartender’s Trading Co Ready-to-Serve, Irish Manor Irish Cream liqueur, Hot Brand 2021 Winner Pennsylvania Dutch, and Royal Montaine Cognac & Orange Liqueur.

For More Information:

https://wearebreadandbutter.box.com/s/nq04r3x3x1r9njk8qe66mgnt34q4dopc