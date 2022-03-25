Phreshly Launches Better-For-You Canned Cocktails

Phreshly, a new brand in the ready-to-drink cocktail space, is excited to release two canned cocktails for their official launch: Bay Lemonade and G’iddem. This line is the first release from the Atlanta-based cocktail brand and each of Phreshly’s cocktail recipes are inspired by flavors from Ghana and Louisiana, where the three founding members once called home.

From Silicon Valley’s tech scene to a viral tweet with Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure, new-to-market canned cocktail brand, Phreshly, has quite the founding story. The brand’s three Co-Founders, Paul Owusu, Tai Applewhite, and Ama Marfo all come from the tech world with backgrounds at Yammer, MailChimp, Sony, and more. They are a Black-founded, majority women-led, canned cocktail brand different from other beverages on the market.

Phreshly Co-Founder, Paul Owusu, explains, “I tested over 125 different cocktail recipes and tinctures to compose the final G’iddem cocktail recipe that brings me back to my days of sipping on the delicious flavors of Sobolo in the summer sun. This launch has been a labor of love and we’re so excited to bring these amazing ready-to-drink cocktails to market!”

Phreshly canned cocktails are 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, lactose-free, and made from all-natural whole ingredients. The brand also partners with minority-owned farms across the U.S. to source its ingredients. For example, they source strawberries and blueberries from a family member’s farm in Mississippi, further adding to their mission to amplify Black farmers and family-owned businesses in the Southeast, where Phreshly is based. Phreshly’s two signature canned cocktails are:

Bay Lemonade: Strawberry, lemon, and a hint of lavender fused with aged Bourbon gives this cocktail a smooth yet refreshing taste. Like a jazzy night in New Orleans, the subtle Louisiana inspired flavors are sure to become a new favorite.

G’iddem: Phreshly combined the ingredients they love such as blueberry, pineapple, rum, and a twist of lemongrass with a dash of agave nectar to bring you G’iddem. Inspired by the flavors of Ghanaian Sobolo, this cocktail will take you on a cultural journey!

The new ready-to-drink canned cocktails are sold in four-packs. Each 12-ounce can include two servings, has 152 calories and a 6% ABV. Consumers must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

About Phreshly

Phreshly was born from a viral tweet in the Summer of 2020. Shortly after, Paul Owusu got the idea to lean into his newly found hobby in cocktail making and brought Tai Applewhite and Ama Marfo along for the ride. As fans of full-strength, elevated cocktails, the team shared a vision to introduce REAL flavor to the ready-to-drink cocktail space. Phreshly canned cocktails are made with a dedication to craft and exacting standards, real farms and honest ingredients set these new beverages noticeably apart.

For More Information:

https://phreshly.co/