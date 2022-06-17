PLBY Group Announces Creation of Playboy Spirits and Entry into Spirits Sector With “Rare Hare”

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, is proud to announce the release of Rare Hare 1953, an ultra-premium 17-year aged straight bourbon. Marking the inaugural whiskey offering from Playboy Spirits, a joint venture of PLBY Group and Spirit Investment Partners (SIP), the Rare Hare brand expects to offer a portfolio of ultra-premium spirits in select markets around the world beginning with the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Playboy Spirits first teased its burgeoning spirits brand in late 2021 with the limited release of Rare Hare Añejo Conejo, an ultra-premium extra añejo tequila in collaboration with Código 1530.

“Playboy is excited to enter into the $500 billion-plus global spirits category in collaboration with SIP and artisan distillers from around the world,” said Jared Dougherty, President of Strategic Partnerships at PLBY Group. “We are curating a truly exceptional collection of rare and unique spirits. Each product is produced with extraordinary craftsmanship and sophistication, from the beautiful bottle to the spirits inside.”

A fitting tribute to the year Playboy was founded, the Rare Hare 1953 Anniversary Edition is a 17-year Kentucky bourbon finished in XXO Cognac casks from the Champagne region of France. Rare Hare 1953 is imbued with subtle notes of Grande Champagne and Fine Champagne grapes with hints of candied fruit and spices. Bottled at 111 proof and packaged in a commemorative box, only 1,953 bottles will be released for the U.S. market launch and 1,953 bottles for select markets in Asia and Europe.

“Passion and sophistication are the foundation of the Rare Hare brand and our spirits collection,” said Marc Bushala, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Investment Partners. “The ‘1953 Anniversary Edition’ is an incredible bourbon unlike any other and worthy of being the inaugural whiskey release for Rare Hare.”

Each bottle is individually numbered and comes in a sleek custom box equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology. The NFC chip will give inaugural 1953 owners access to the Rare Hare Society offering exclusive luxury travel experiences, intimate events, private barrel releases and more.

Rare Hare 1953 is available for purchase for $589 (suggested retail price) at select retail locations or online.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand,Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

About Spirits Investment Partners

Founded in 2015 by Marc Bushala (CEO) and Ryan Perry (President), Spirits Investment Partners (“SIP”) has provided an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the spirits sector for the creation, incubation, and growth acceleration of early-stage businesses. With its focus on authenticity paired with a norm-breaking attitude, SIP has developed strategic, global relationships across the entire supply chain from grain to glass. Bringing best-in-class capabilities in product innovation, branding, package design, procurement, marketing, sales, distribution, compliance, finance, and accounting, SIP provides a comprehensive suite of resources for brands in its portfolio.

For More Information:

https://www.rareharespirits.com/