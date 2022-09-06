Rattlesnake Rosie’s Launches Pumpkin Pie Whiskey

FAIRPORT, N.Y.— It is time to “autumn up” with Rattlesnake Rosie’s latest spirit from the master craftsmen at Iron Smoke Distillery: Pumpkin Pie Flavored Whiskey!

“This is the perfect toast to the harvest season and our favorite holiday – Halloween,” exclaimed Tommy Brunett, CEO and co-founder of the upstate New York farm-based distillery. “It’s scary good and delicious as all get out. One sip is all it takes!”

The limited release of Rattlesnake Rosie’s Pumpkin Pie Flavored Whiskey is a salute to the most thrilling time of the year when you slip on a sweater, jump into a leaf pile, or add a shot to your coffee to truly feel the spooky spirit. We dare you to dribble some of this into the mixing bowl next time Grandma is baking desserts in the kitchen. Nothing says “pure pumpkin” better than 70 proof pie!

“This is perfect for fall house parties plus our mixologists are crushing it in our tasting room with pumpkin coffee drinks and a delicious take on the classic Old Fashioned. They also have an easy version of a boiler maker called the “Smashing Pumpkin’ where you toss a shot into a half filled pint glass of pumpkin beer and then just throw it down the hatch!”

Rattlesnake Rosie’s is the award-winning artisan brand crafted as a collection with scrumptious flavors such as apple pie, maple bacon, chocolate peanut butter pie, and now pumpkin pie. This flavored whiskey features a blend of natural pumpkin with hints of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and vanilla. It is 70 proof with 35% alcohol.

“Spice up your fall gatherings with this delicious salute to the harvest season and, of course, get some for Halloween!” said Brunett. “But be warned – this is a limited release so head to your favorite store and pick up a bottle or two .. or three, before it disappears faster than green grass through a goose!”

750ml bottles of Rattlesnake Rosie’s Pumpkin Pie Whiskey are available for the suggested retail price of $44.99 at various outlets plus the Iron Smoke Distillery.

For More Information:

https://ironsmokedistillery.com/