Seattle Kraken Partners With Alaska’s Denali Spirits To Launch Its Official Canned Cocktail

Denali Spirits is the latest partner of the NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. Already a household name in its home state of Alaska, Denali is excited to expand into the Pacific Northwest with its high-quality spirits and the newly created “Seattle Kraken Lemon Drop and Seattle Kraken Raspberry Lemon Drop,” ready-to-drink cocktails based on the classic lemon drop, using Denali Spirits vodka.

“I can’t think of a better way to expand the Denali brand than by partnering with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena,” shared Sassan Mossanen, CEO of Denali Brewing and Spirits. “We are so excited to share our unique cocktail with thousands of hockey and basketball fans and concert goers in the years to come.”

“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with an innovative and exciting food and beverage experience at Climate Pledge Arena,” said Adrian Dishington, Vice President Hospitality and Retail at Climate Pledge Arena. “This is why we’re excited to partner with Denali Spirits to pair their convenient on-the-go high quality craft cocktails with all of our delicious food options throughout the arena.”

The Seattle Kraken Drop is available throughout Climate Pledge Arena, in the marketplaces, bars, suites, and grab-and-go stands. Denali plans to expand availability in the coming months so you can pick up a pack at your favorite store.

The Seattle Kraken’s partnership with Denali Spirits is just the latest step in the team’s commitment to be a regional team, reaching fans throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. This partnership is another example of the close business connections between Alaska and Washington State. Alaska-related business is responsible for more than 100,000 jobs in the Puget Sound region.

About Denali Brewing & Spirits

Denali Brewing Company is an employee-owned microbrewery that opened in 2009 in Talkeetna, Alaska where it strives to produce the highest quality beer possible. We at Denali Brewing know that our success is held in great part to the passion and love that our brewers put into their craft. Denali Spirits was the natural progression from this endeavor: truly handcrafted to the highest standard, placing our products in the forefront of premium spirits.

About the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League’s newest franchise, currently playing their inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. It is an industry first, including being the first net zero certified arena in the world. Home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and the world’s biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena opened October 22, 2021.

Climate Pledge Arena serves as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. Visit climatepledgearena.com

For More Information:

https://denalispirits.com/kraken/