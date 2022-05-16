Spirit Hound Distillers To Release First Bottled in Bond Rye on World Whisky Day

LYONS, Colo.— Spirit Hound Distillers is celebrating the release of its first Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky on World Whisky Day, Saturday, May 21. The celebration, hosted by Spirit Hound at its tasting room in Lyons, Colo., from 2 – 9 pm, is a special opportunity for Colorado whisky lovers to taste the whisky of the year, as named by the leading international London Spirits Competition last month, in the place that it’s made.

Spirit Hound Distillers’ first Bottled in Bond Rye is distilled with a grain bill that includes corn and offers a more woody character thanks to a barrel with darker than usual char. The limited bottle release is available for pre-order online for pickup in the tasting room on May 21.

Spirit Hound’s lineup of handcrafted spirits are distilled “the Spirit Hound way” with Colorado-sourced ingredients on two hand-built-from-scratch stills. “Bottled in bond” is a particular designation of whisky that has been aged at least four years, has not been altered by any means other than filtration, is exactly 100 proof (50% ABV), and is produced by one distillery in its facility. Historically, it was a mark of trust for customers so they knew they were buying a product made directly by the distiller.

“In the late 1800s there were people making whisky with dangerous ingredients, like tobacco juice, to make it brown,” says Craig Englehorn, co-owner and head distiller of Spirit Hound Distillers. “So over 125 years ago, Colonel E.H. Taylor made the first Consumer Protection Act in US history—the Bottled in Bond Act. The rules are simple: whisky must have no additives, be aged for at least four years, come in at exactly 100 proof, and be distilled and bottled by the same distiller at a federally bonded warehouse. That used to mean there was an armed guard protecting the whisky, but today we are supervised by the government through software and reporting.”

World Whisky Day is an annual global holiday celebrating whisky and its history. In addition to the release of Bottled in Bond Rye, World Whisky Day at Spirit Hound Distillers will feature food from Spirit Hound’s resident food truck Cluck-N-Burger as well as Danny’s Tacos Y Tortas; live music from Gasoline Lollipops, Clay and Adam, and Scott Colter; games and more. A shuttle to and from off-site parking will be available from 2 – 9 pm from Bohn Park and downtown Lyons.

An exclusive one-hour whisky tasting experience and tour will be available for $55 for the first 15 people to sign up. The experience begins at 1pm and features tasting with the distiller and a sampling of Cluck-N-Burger charcuterie. Craig will dig back into the whisky vault, bringing out tastes of award-winning barrels that are no longer available. Tickets are available at the Spirit Hound online store.

World Whisky Day will kick off Spirit Hound’s Backyard Summer Music Series. Every Saturday throughout the summer, Spirit Hound will host live music in its backyard and have a special cocktail menu featuring handcrafted cocktails.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Resonating from the gritty small town of Lyons, situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, comes Spirit Hound Distillers and unique crafted spirits years in the making. Since its launch in 2012, Spirit Hound’s reputation originates in a hands-on approach to the craft of distilling. Co-founders Craig Engelhorn, Matt Rooney and Neil Sullivan and the Spirit Hound team take traditional and classic recipes that come to life with local, hand-selected ingredients distilled through hand-built-from-scratch stills and distillation equipment in search of one-of-a-kind processes and flavors.

Spirit Hound offerings include: an acclaimed Straight Malt Whisky (94 rating, Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible / Double Gold, 2018 “The Fifty Best” American Malt Whiskies / Best Whisky of The Year and Best In Show By Country, 2022 London Spirits Competition), Honey Whisky (Double Gold, 2019 Breckenridge Spirits Festival), Spirit Hound Gin (Silver, 2015 Beverage Testing Institute / Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition / Silver, 2022 London Spirits Competition), Rye Whisky (Bronze, 2022 London Spirits Competition), Mountain Bum Rum, Single Barrel Bourbon (Gold, 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition), Sambuca (Best Herbal Liqueur, American Distilling Institute) and an un-aged version of its whisky called White Dog Moonshine.

For More Information:

http://www.spirithounds.com/events/2022/5/21/world-whisky-day-celebration