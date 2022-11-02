Ten To One Rum Announces Appointment of David De Oliveira as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Ten To One Rum, the industry’s most awarded rum brand, which has been actively reimagining the spirit category since 2019, announces the appointment of David De Oliveira as its Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing all commercial performance for the company.

A veteran of both the global spirits and CPG industries for over 20 years, De Oliveira most recently served as VP/GM of Sales in the U.S. for Ilegal Mezcal, where he led the artisanal brand’s growth by 1000% in less than five years, distinguishing it as the #1 premium mezcal in the U.S.

Prior to this, De Oliveira held positions as VP of Commercial in the agave segment, as well as director-level roles for Diageo North America, where he managed several brands and portfolios ranging from scotch to vodka in more than 40 markets across the continent. Throughout his career, De Oliviera has spearheaded large-scale transformations that have positioned companies for sustainable growth, holding a diverse number of marketing, sales, commercial and leadership roles for the likes of Nestle, Philip Morris and more.

“I’m thrilled to welcome David to Ten To One,” said founder and CEO, Marc Farrell. “He has a proven track record and extensive expertise in the worlds of spirits and CPG that will be integral to our growth at what is an exciting time for the brand. We look forward to continuing to challenge expectations of the rum category with David as a part of our team.”

About Ten To One Rum

Founded by proud Trinidadian Marc Farrell, Ten To One offers a range of premium & award-winning blended rums from around the Caribbean. Marc’s cultural ties and broad business acumen propelled him to develop a series of blends that set out to challenge expectations within the category, and reinvigorate the way people taste, experience and talk about rum. Since launching in 2019, Marc has unlocked a contemporary view of the Caribbean and its celebratory culture — a novel approach that showcases the versatility of rum by appealing to everyday occasions and food pairings. In fall of 2021, he partnered with GRAMMY Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Ciara, who joined Ten To One as an investor, co-owner and director for the brand.

The current portfolio blends rums from all over the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic and Barbados, and currently includes several expressions: an extra-proof white rum and an aged dark rum, a limited bottling of a 17-year, single cask Reserve rum that quickly sold out following its fall 2020 release, an Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish rum exclusively for Flaviar and, as of February 2022, an already sold out special-edition Bourbon Cask Finish rum in partnership with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

