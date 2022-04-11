Tequila Ocho to Release First Edition of ‘Puntas,’ An Overproof Distiller’s Cut

ARANDAS, JALISCO–Tequila Ocho announces today the first release of Tequila Ocho Puntas, an overproof expression of the brand’s award-winning Plata tequila, masterfully cut by the distiller from the end of the heads and beginning of the heart of the distillation, and meant for the tequila connoisseur who enjoys the full essence of the agave plant.

While among the rarest of Tequila Ocho expressions, Puntas adheres to the brand’s commitment to expressing the terroir in blue agave. For this inaugural release, the agaves used to create Puntas were harvested from the Camarena family’s rancho La Ladera in the summer of 2021.

The puntas, or “distiller’s cut,” of agave spirits have long been considered the most coveted part of the distillate and are traditionally set aside by the producer to be enjoyed with friends and family on special occasions. The Puntas were sometimes also made available to Ocho VIP distillery visitors in Arandas, Jalisco. Puntas is a cut from the very end of the heads and the very beginning of the heart, making it quite unique as well as special. Tequila Ocho Puntas comes off the still at roughly 128 proof, and is reduced to 101 proof using deep well-extracted water from nearby the Tequila Ocho distillery in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico. It’s at this high proof that drinkers will discover the highest concentration of agave flavors, while still experiencing a spirit that is extremely enjoyable to sip and savor neat.

Other high-proof tequilas on the market only use the “heart” cut of distillation, rather than the highly selective cut known as Puntas.

Said Tequila Ocho co-founder and legendary tequilero Carlos Camarena,“The initial part of the heart of distillation is the one that I usually enjoy the most, as it carries the agave essence at its purest form. After tasting “puntas” with our distillery team at different proofs by adding small amounts of water, we were convinced that 101 has the perfect balance for this particular La Ladera expression. I am convinced that true tequila afficionados and connoisseurs will be as delighted as I am with the first release of “puntas” from Tequila Ocho.”

Said Tequila Ocho Global Brand Ambassador Jesse Estes, “This expression marks the first time Tequila Ocho has released a “puntas” commercially, making it a must for spirits collectors, as well as for bartenders, who will be able to offer their guests something new and unique. I find that this tequila drinks beautifully neat, while also elevating cocktails to a level above when used as the base in a mixed drink. We are quite excited for Tequila Ocho’s first overproof Plata to be hitting shelves soon.”

Tequila Ocho Puntas by the numbers:

101 proof/50.5% ABV

Available in 750 ml bottles

Cases: Just over 600 cases in the USA, and 100 cases in Mexico

SRP: $59.99

Availability: AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NY, NV, PA, TX

Nose: Sweet cooked agave notes, baked green apple, nutmeg, cinnamon and caramelized pineapple

Palate: Bold, rich cooked agave notes complemented by baking spices, toffee sweetness, freshly cut grass, hints of eucalyptus and a long, luxurious finish interspersed with white pepper and aniseed

About Tequila OCHO

Tequila OCHO is the world’s first single estate tequila; curating, selecting and harvesting the very ripest agaves only from its own fields in the world-renowned highlands around the town of Arandas, in the region of Jalisco, Mexico. Complete control of raw materials from seedling to fermentation is quite unlike most other tequila makers who source on the open market, and leads to a liquid which is quite unparalleled.

The result of a dream shared by maestro tequilero Carlos Camarena and legendary tequila ambassador Tomas Estes, Tequila OCHO reflects the nuances of each and every agave field and is instantly recognizable by its annual vintages. Cooking, fermentation and distillation happen in the most traditional way in slow-cooking brick ovens, wooden vats, and copper pot stills, respectively. Such a painstaking approach has led Tequila OCHO Plata to be recognized by Forbes as the World’s Best Blanco Tequila.

The aged expressions of reposado, añejo and extra añejo rest lightly in old bourbon barrels for a gentle rounding and smoothing by the wood – always complementing, yet never overshadowing, the pure, sweet, cooked agave notes. Every expression of Tequila OCHO is certified 100% additive free, underlining the purity and nobility of this magical tequila.

For More Information:

https://ochotequila.com/us/