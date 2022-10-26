Village Garage Distillery Launches The Spirit of the Green Mountains in Massachusetts

BENNINGTON, Vt.— Village Garage, a Bennington, Vermont distillery, is proud to introduce its full lineup, including Bourbon, Rye, Vodka, and Bonfire, in a second market, Massachusetts. Inspired by the lands their families have farmed for over eight generations, friends and co-founders Glen Sauer and Matt Cushman are redefining Green Mountain-made spirits. Village Bourbon ($54.99), Rye ($49.99), Vodka ($24.99), and Bonfire ($49.99) are available throughout the state and distributed by Horizon Beverage.

“We want to make Vermont whiskey a category unto itself,” says Matt. “These are – and will be – whiskies that reflect the character of Vermont: the rugged beauty of the mountains and the bucolic friendliness of its citizens. Born and raised here in Bennington, it’s also great to give something back to the community.”

The Village Garage Lineup in Massachusetts:

Village Bourbon – The current release is a Vermont straight bourbon with a 60% corn/40% rye mash bill. It finishes fresh and warm, with noticeable toasted oak and butterscotch sweetness.

Village Vodka – Made from fresh Vermont water and American grain, it tastes of white pepper and roasted corn and cream.

Village Rye – Made from 100% malted rye and aged for 2 years, blended down with spring water from Woodford water reservoir. This is the first time Village Rye will be available to consumers in stores, outside of the Vermont distillery.

Village Bonfire – Inspired by the campfire, Head Distiller Ryan Scheswohl combines Village Garage’s 5 year aged Vermont whiskey with locally sourced, smoked maple syrup. At 90 proof, you will get a nose of maple, brown sugar and charred molasses.

“I’m excited to be working with local farmers to create spirits everyone can enjoy,” says Ryan, who comes to Village Garage Distillery from award-winning Philadelphia Distilling Company, where he spent the past five years as a distiller creating award-winning spirits that are now distributed globally. “The past couple of winter rye harvests here in Vermont have been some of the best in recent years. Using these grains in our high rye mash bill yields a balanced bourbon that will be welcome at every table.”

Village Garage Distillery is housed in a former garage for Bennington’s highway department, and was known around town as “the village garage.” Glen happened to know it was up for sale, and after he and Matt discovered they shared a lifelong dream to build and operate a distillery, the idea for Village Garage was born. The stars on the bottle’s label come from the flag of the Green Mountain Boys, who were instrumental in fighting for America’s independence. They also represent the sky over the lands farmed in Bennington for generations.

“Whether visiting us in person for a tour and tasting or opening a bottle of our whiskey in the comfort of your own home, we want to transport our customers back to a time when you could feel the pride people took in their craft,” says Glen. “Our goal is to establish Vermont as a quality spirits producer, and to continue to introduce Village Garage to new and curious markets.”

About Village Garage Distillery

Head Distiller Ryan Scheswohl is redefining Green Mountain-made spirits by using local grains and water to produce the distillery's first releases, Village Bourbon and Village Vodka. Village Bonfire, Village Rye, and Village House Gin are also now available.

