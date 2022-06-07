Woodford Reserve Releases New Distillery Series: Toasted Oak Oat Grain

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve released a new limited-edition bottle as part of its annual Distillery Series – Toasted Oak Oat Grain.

This new product is made of fully-matured Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon, which is then finished in a second barrel that has been heavily toasted.

The result is a beautiful topaz color liquid that features spice notes including clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg that blend with citrus and a dark chocolate character.

“Experimenting with new ways of making Woodford Reserve is one of my favorite parts of my job,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris. “It allows us to explore new flavors with our bourbon.”

Toasted Oak Oat Grain is part of Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series, which Morris created to push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries of whiskeys to the extreme. Each selection is masterminded by Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and is available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and limited Kentucky retailers. There are three annual releases of the Distillery Series.

Tasting Notes

Color: Topaz

Aroma: Well done cinnamon raisin oatmeal cookie dusted with cocoa, dark chocolate shavings and drizzled with dark molasses.

Flavor: Sharp spice notes of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg merge with citrus and a very dark chocolate character.

Finish: Dry with a chocolate bitters hint.

Toasted Oat Oak Grain is available in 375ml bottles at 90.4 Proof. It is available for an SRP of $59.99 at the Woodford Reserve Distillery’s gift shop and at select Kentucky retailers. For more information on the Distillery Series and Woodford Reserve’s portfolio visit woodfordreserve.com.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.woodfordreserve.com/whiskey/distillery-series/