Wyoming Whiskey Releases Powder River Straight Bourbon Whiskey

KIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its limited edition Powder River straight bourbon whiskey as a continuation of its annual Wyoming-only releases. This whiskey is crafted from nineteen barrels of Wyoming Whiskey’s finest bourbon which offer a complex interplay between spice, sweet, and savory notes. With only 360 cases available statewide hitting shelves on June 24, the product is expected to sell out quickly.

The product is named for the Powder River which gathers itself in Northeast Wyoming and rumbles between gunpowder-dry riverbanks north into Yellowstone country. After crossing it in the late 1800’s and putting a few celebratory pistol rounds through the roof of a saloon, a cowboy coined the phrase “Powder River, Let ‘er buck.” Wyoming troops used the refrain in the Spanish American War; they still do today. It’s a phrase heard at Wyoming fairs, rodeos, and football games. It’s uniquely Wyoming — just like Wyoming Whiskey.

Coming out just weeks after the national release of Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2, Powder River continues to pay homage to Yellowstone in the park’s 150th year as the brand will continue to do throughout this milestone year.

“Our Wyoming-only releases are my favorite bourbons in our portfolio,” says co-Founder David DeFazio. “It’s no coincidence that Powder River’s flavor profile falls right in my wheelhouse.”

Powder River is a straight bourbon whiskey made from 68-percent corn, 20-percent wheat, and 12-percent malted barley. It is bottled at 101 proof and is 50.5% ABV. It will retail for $70.00. Like all Wyoming Whiskey products, all grains are grown in Wyoming and are non-GMO. The water used to produce Wyoming Whiskey is also sourced from a local limestone aquifer that has not seen the light of day in over 6,000 years. Tasting notes are as follows:

NOSE: Floral, Brown Sugar, Plum, Candied Orange Peel

BODY: Rich Molasses, Ginger Snap, Marshmallow, Mandarin and Yogurt Covered Raisins

FINISH: Lengthy Ginger, Tea Leaves and Black Pepper with Bursts of Citrus

AGED: 6 years

Wyoming Whiskey is proud to honor the history, landscape and culture of its territory through its Wyoming exclusive product offerings. Those who have been following the exclusive series may recall Eclipse, Steamboat, Statesman, Hole in the Wall, and Thunder Basin.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and their products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming.

For More Information:

http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com